DeMaria Congratulates City Employee on Becoming U.S. Citizen

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently congratulated Asmira Mekic, who works in the City of Everett’s Facilities Maintenance Department, on becoming a United States citizen.

After waiting 14 years to be given the proper clearance, Mekic arrived to the United States from Bosnia in 2018. Her sister, Asima, who also became a citizen in 2004, began working on the long process of submitting and filing all proper forms and making many phone calls in her pursuit of creating a path for Asmira and her family to be allowed to move to America.

“Asmira is one of the hardest workers you will ever meet, and her work ethic is only rivaled by her sister Asima,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “They are two of the nicest people you could ever meet, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments. Congratulations, Asmira. We are all very proud and happy for you.”