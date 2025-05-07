DeMaria Gathers Feedback from Residents on Community Benefits Agreement for Potential Stadium Project

On Wednesday, April 30, the City of Everett hosted a community meeting at the Edward G. Connolly Center to gather feedback from residents regarding what they would like to see in the community benefits agreement from the potential stadium project.

This meeting was a chance for attendees to hear from guest speakers Senator Sal DiDomenico, Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft from the Kraft Group, and representatives from the New England Revolution soccer team to learn about the legislative process that was involved, potential benefits to the community, and preliminary design plans. Following the presentation, Mayor DeMaria asked those in attendance to share their feedback on what they’d like to see in the community benefits agreement from the potential stadium project.

“This project is a tremendous opportunity to move on from our industrial past,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Not only will this potential project invest in cleaning up a blighted and contaminated parcel of land, it will also restore access to our waterfront in that area. The community benefits agreement that would need to be negotiated if this project moves forward will open up many more opportunities for our city, and that’s why it was so important to hear from our residents on what benefits they’d like to see if this happens.”

The Mayor would like to thank everyone who attended the community meeting to share their ideas on what benefits they would like to see for Everett. Additionally, Mayor DeMaria would like to thank Robert and Jonathan Kraft, the Kraft Group, representatives of the New England Revolution, and Senator Sal DiDomenico for taking the time to participate in the meeting and to speak to those who attended.

The City of Everett plans to host more community meetings in the future, so please stay tuned for more information. Those who couldn’t attend the meeting and would like to share their ideas on what to include in the community benefits agreement are asked to email Mayor DeMaria at [email protected].