DeMaria Accepts $5,000 Donation to Fire Victims Fund from Everett Firefighters Union Local 143

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently accepted a $5,000 donation to the Everett Fire Victims Fund from the IAFF Local 143 Everett Firefighters Union at City Hall.

Each year, the Everett Firefighters Union raises funds through an annual softball tournament featuring local police and fire departments. All of the money that was raised through their fundraising efforts was donated to the Everett Fire Victims Fund.

“I am very grateful for the support and donation from the members of the Everett Firefighters Union,” said Mayor DeMaria. “As firefighters, they understand how devastating a home fire can be, and this generous donation will go a long way in helping us provide assistance to many families in Everett.”

Due to their generous support, the Mayor’s Office will be able to continue to provide emergency services to assist hundreds of residents affected from fires throughout the city. The City’s Everett Fire Victims Fund was started in 2008 when fire victims in Everett were in need of support. Since then, the fund has assisted families who need help after being impacted by a fire.