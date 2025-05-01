Register for the 37th Annual Jimmy Fund Walk; scheduled for October 5

Registration is open for the 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk will aim to raise $9.5 million this year in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted to use the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options:

• 5K walk: Starting at Dana-Farber’s Longwood Medical Campus

• 10K walk: Starting in Newton

• Half Marathon walk: Starting in Wellesley

• Marathon walk: Starting in Hopkinton

All along the route, walkers will be motivated by poster-sized photographs of patients—Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes—that are the heart of the event and appear along the course as inspiration. Walkers will also be treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course.

The event will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Streets. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more. Walkers who prefer to participate virtually can complete their chosen distance from any location

Register as an individual walker, team member, or start a team. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and bring a group of your family, friends, or colleagues together against cancer. To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk Day.