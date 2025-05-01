DeMaria, Everett Veterans Office, and EHS Culinary Arts hold Luncheon for Local Veterans

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, the Everett Veterans Office, led by Director of Veterans Affairs Antoine Coleman, and the Everett High Culinary Arts Department hosted the first monthly luncheon in honor of veterans April 16 at the Crimson Café.

Coleman said in his welcoming speech that he and Veterans Agent Gerri Miranda initiated the idea for a monthly luncheon to bring veterans and EHS students together and to give the Culinary Arts Department an opportunity to work on and display its craft.

Rep. Joseph McGonagle and Mayor Carlo DeMaria delivered remarks.

“I think this is a tremendous idea,” said McGonagle, who is chair of the Mass. House Committee on Veterans Affairs. “My dad was a lieutenant colonel, so I was brought up a certain way, with integrity and discipline. My whole life I’ve honored veterans wherever I can go. Coming to these events is extremely important, talking to you veterans, so that’s how I’m going to learn how to be a great chairman of this committee.”

DeMaria also credited Coleman and Miranda for launching the monthly luncheon series.

“Luncheons like this are important so we can talk about the veterans’ programs that we have,” said DeMaria.

DeMaria extended his gratitude to the veterans for their service to the USA.

“I thank you veterans for what you did for our country,” said DeMaria. “You’ve allowed a guy like me, the son of immigrants, to be able to be the mayor of the City of Everett, because you fought for our country, and you fought for democracy throughout the world.”

Mayor DeMaria thanked Supt. of Schools William Hart for allowing the group to use the high school as the venue, “and our culinary students who are unmatched in the Commonwealth.”

The Everett High students, under the leadership of Carolynn Parmenter, director of culinary arts, served an outstanding buffet luncheon that began with focaccia and rolls with dipping oil, and a caprese salad. Guests enjoyed for their main course, Chicken Saltimbocca, arancini with marinara sauce, sausage onion and peppers, lasagna, and roasted vegetables.

The coffee and dessert buffet consisted of éclair bites, mini cannoli, mini chocolate espresso pot de crème, Sicilian fig cookies, round Italian, almond biscotti, and anise biscotti.

Sean Salazar, EHS hospitality management instructor, also assisted at the luncheon.

Coleman announced the next monthly luncheon will be held May 6.