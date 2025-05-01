Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Comic Book History Parlin Meeting Room. Monday May 5th at 7pm. Devon , owner of Zenith Comics in Malden, will be giving a presentation on the history of comics, accompanied by some activities!

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesday May 6th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, May 8th at 12pm. Discuss Courtney J Sullivan’s The Cliffs, an irresistible mystery that takes place by the sea.

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Silent Reads Society Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, May 10th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Reads Society, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. Perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. Cozy vibes and reads will be provided. All are welcome!

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call (617)394-2300 or email [email protected].

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call (617) 394-2300 or email [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, May 5th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, May 7th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday May 7th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, May 8th & 9th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, May 10th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Guest Author, Windy Pham, Parlin Meeting Room, Saturday, May 10th at 10:30. Join us in the children’s library for a special storytelling session steeped in Asian culture and tradition. This program includes a special martial arts performance and children’s activities. No registration required, while supplies last.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, May 5th at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment.

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays from 5-6pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday May 8th from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?

Teddy Bear Sleepover: Shute Children’s Room. Thursday May 8th at 6 PM. The Library’s stuffed animals cordially invite YOUR stuffed animals to a slumber party at the library! Bring your teddy bear, or other favorite stuffed animal/baby to the library, and enjoy a bedtime story together.

Craft a Bouquet: Mother’s Day Shute Meeting Room. Friday, May 9th from 3:00-4:30 PM. Celebrate the mom, grandmother, auntie, etc. in your life by giving them a one-of-a-kind bouquet of paper flowers made by you!