Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Encourages Families to Register for the 2025 Youth Public Safety Academy

Registration for the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office 2025 Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) is now open with spots remaining across all five sessions (Link to Promotional Video).

YPSA is open to children, ages 8-12, living in Middlesex County, as well as teenagers (ages 13-16) interested in participating as a Counselor-in-Training. Hosted at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Training Academy in Chelmsford, the program consists of five, one-week sessions where youngsters engage in hands-on activities alongside YPSA staff, local law enforcement, and first responders. The academy includes focuses on public safety lessons, teamwork and leadership.

Registration is $100 per child (per week) and includes transportation to and from designated bus stops, daily breakfast, lunch, and snacks, as well as a graduation ceremony each Friday. Parents and guardians interested in registering their children are encouraged to sign up soon, as space is limited.

Currently, capacity remains at the bus stop locations listed below, however participants can reside in any community in Middlesex County.

• Acton/ Boxborough/ Maynard – July 21-25

• Arlington – August 4-8

• Bedford – July 28 – August 1

• Belmont/ Watertown – July 28 – August 1

• Billerica – July 28 – August 1

• Burlington – July 14-18

• Framingham/ Natick – August 4-8

• Hudson – July 21-25

• Lexington – July 14-18

• Newton/ Waltham – July 14-18

• Tewksbury – July 7-11

• Wilmington – July 7-11

To register, please visit www.middlesexsheriff.org.