DiDomenico Honored for Efforts to Improve Youth Health Outcomes

The Peer Health Exchange recently honored Senator Sal DiDomenico as the nonprofit’s 2025 Youth Advocate during their annual Spring event, ‘A Night Out for Health’, at the More than Words Bookstore in Boston. DiDomenico was awarded for his work championing his Healthy Youth Act legislation and working to improve health outcomes for all young people.

“I am proud to be honored by Peer Health Exchange and work alongside this fantastic organization to improve health education in schools across Massachusetts,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I want to thank Peer Health Exchange for their support of my Healthy Youth Act proposal which will ensure our youth have the information they need to protect their health, form respectful relationships, and build the bright futures they deserve. I will continue to champion this commonsense health policy until it is signed in to law.”

Peer Health Exchange is a national youth health nonprofit that empowers young people with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to make healthy decisions.