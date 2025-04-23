Everett Celebrates Easter and the Arrival of Spring at the Recreation Center

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett recently hosted the Easter Spring Fling with hundreds of attendees gathered at the Recreation Center to celebrate Easter and the arrival of spring.

The annual event offered treats and fun activities for all to participate in. There were various activities for young attendees to enjoy like games and a live petting zoo to interact with animals like bunnies, goats, and ducklings in the Recreation Center.

The gym was turned into a fun house with plenty of treats and goodie bags, face painting, art activities, balloon creations, and memorable photos with the Easter Bunny. Davey the Clown kept children entertained with plenty of tricks and interactive fun. Toe Jam Puppet Band got children and families involved in their musical performance with props and fun songs. There was certainly no shortage of fun for all.

All of the upcoming City of Everett events can be found by visiting the events calendar on the City website at cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. Residents can also follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to stay updated. Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayorcarlodemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. X: @EverettGov_MA and @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to attend the upcoming events.