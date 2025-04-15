Sen. DiDomenico Updates Council on Everett Soccer Stadium Project

By Cary Shuman

Sen. Sal DiDomenico appeared before the Everett City Council Monday night to update members on the MBTA report regarding transit access to the Kraft Group’s proposed new 25,000-seat soccer stadium and other matters pertaining to the project.

DiDomenico said the MBTA report “is only under the purview of what they control, so when you talk about the commuter rail, what the pedestrian bridge will look like – those are different quasi-agencies.”

DiDomenico told the Council that the pedestrian bridge will be paid for by the state while the commuter rail construction project is part of Encore Boston Harbor’s original host agreement.

“The MBTA has given the green light to a commuter rail stop in the City of Everett,” said DiDomenico.

The senator explained that an MBTA Silver Line extension has been approved, and the funding is in place for that project. He added that Governor Maura Healey ‘has been a huge advocate and publicly supports this concept of a stadium in the City of Everett.”

DiDomenico said the soccer stadium project “will be the catalyst to make all [the transportation options] come to fruition.”

He said the additional transportation options will alleviate a lot of the traffic om soccer game days to Everett while also noting that there will be only 75 parking spots onsite.

“This [stadium] will be one of the most accessible locations in the entire corridor once this is all built out,” DiDomenico said assuredly.

Councillor-at-Large Alcy Jabouin inquired about a future Orange Line connection to Everett.

“Why the commuter rail and not the Orange Line? asked Alcy Jaboun.

“To build a commuter rail, that’s going to be coming from Encore, so there’s no cost the state,” responded DiDomenico. “To build out the Orange Line would be more resources needed by the state. Having a commuter rail stop in this community would be a benefit to everyone.”

Ward 5 Councilor Robert Campen asked about the delay by Encore Boston Harbor “in releasing the funds to get that process going.”

“When [Mayor DeMaria] got Encore to agree to pay for a commuter rail stop, there was the issue of the grade, the elevation of the tracks,” said DiDomenico. “The [delay] was strictly the MBTA trying to figure out a way to get these cars up that incline.”

DiDomenico responded to Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pientrantonio’s request for a clarification on whom (public or private funding) would be paying for the cleanup of the site of the soccer stadium.

“There’s been no talk of using public funds for the cleanup,” said DiDomenico. “We are not committing to anything on the state side.”

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers asked DiDomenico whether the soccer stadium project should be considered for “a ballot question” for the residents of Everett.

“If the City Council voted on this [issue], it would be nonbinding,” replied DiDomenico. “My feeling is that when you have private development coming into a community, it would chill developers if they had to come in and put up their own money into a community, and then we say, ‘we want to put this on the ballot.’’’

Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon spoke against the soccer stadium project, wondering about the long-term benefits to Everett.

DiDomenico said the Kraft Group’s proposal would most likely include the construction of a new waterfront park, a $10 million housing trust fund, a $5 million community center, and soccer game priority ticketing for Everett residents.

DiDomenico clinched the day when he told the Council, “Mayor DeMaria and I see an opportunity of having someone who’s willing to put up $700 million of their own money. I have never seen anything like this in my career where you have a private developer wanting to come in, other than the casino, in any other part of my district.”

“It’s really a moment in time that this community could benefit from,” concluded DiDomenico. “That’s why I put my name on this [project], my reputation this.”

DiDomenico responded diplomatically to Hanlon’s anti-stadium stance, telling the former mayor, “We all have our opinion. I respect your opinion.”

“I appreciate you. I still support you,” said Hanlon.