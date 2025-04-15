City of Everett Hosts Fourth Annual G.I.R.L.S. Day Over 100 Girls Ages 5 through 14 Explore Careers in Public Safety

Courtesy Photos

Participants receiving hands-on experience with the fire hose during the City’s fourth annual G.I.R.L.S. Day, an annual event put on by the City of Everett showcasing the importance, and strength of women in public safety.

The City of Everett shared with over 100 girls ages 5-14 the power, importance, and strength of women in public safety at the fourth annual G.I.R.L.S. Day.

The event, which was in partnership with Alliance Security, Cataldo Ambulance Service, Everett Fire Department, Everett Police Department, Everett Public Schools, Massachusetts State Police, State Police Association for Massachusetts, and Tufts University Department of Public Safety, demonstrated to participants that there are women just like them who serve in public safety and that these careers are options for them too.

Grit, intelligence, resilience, leadership, and strength are the five themes that are prevalent throughout the event. Each group, separated by age range, participated in learning labs to view demonstrations and participate in activities like collecting clues, learning about fire equipment, a K-9 demonstration, an obstacle course, learning about what police officers, firefighters, and paramedics do, and more. Led by female police officers and firefighters, the groups cycled between different areas of Everett High School where participants would find various activities to learn about careers in public safety.

During the day, participants were provided with free lunch and also given swag bags to take home with them, which included various items from each partnering public safety department that collaborated on the event.

All of the upcoming City of Everett events can be found by visiting the events calendar on the City website at cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. Residents can also follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to stay updated. Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayorcarlodemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. X: @EverettGov_MA and @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to attend the upcoming events.