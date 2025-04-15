Stadium Project Meeting Set for April 30

DeMaria seeks feedback from residents and other stakeholders

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is seeking public input from residents, businesses, community organizations, and any other stakeholders at a community meeting on Wednesday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m., at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

Those who attend will be able to view potential design plans and learn more about the potential stadium project in a presentation by representatives of the New England Revolution. Additionally, those who attend will have the opportunity to share with Mayor DeMaria and his team what community benefits they would like to see in the community benefits agreement from the potential stadium project.

“I’d like everyone who attends this meeting to assume that this project is definitely happening for the purpose of gathering as much feedback as we can about what our community would like to see in a community benefits agreement for this potential development,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “This is just the beginning of what will be a vast public discussion, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Kraft Group to ensure this project is beneficial to the Everett community.”

Following the first official meeting between the City of Everett and the Kraft Group, it was determined that the May 1 deadline to negotiate a community benefits agreement was unattainable and that a mediator would assist in the process. Comments shared by attendees of this meeting may be considered as part of that negotiation.