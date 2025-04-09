Masterson Named Project Bread’s New Director of the Make Hunger History Coalition

Special to the Independent

Spencer Masterson, a dedicated advocate for food justice, has joined Project Bread as the new Director of the Make Hunger History Coalition. Masterson brings more than 14 years of experience in food justice, advocacy, and coalition-building to the role, where he will lead the organization’s efforts to eliminate hunger in Massachusetts.

“I’m excited to join Project Bread because I believe ending hunger is not just a goal but a moral imperative,” says Masterson. “Food insecurity is a policy choice, and Project Bread’s work to create systemic change—through statewide initiatives like the Make Hunger History Coalition—resonates deeply with my commitment to equity, justice, and building meaningful partnerships to tackle hunger.”

Masterson arrives at Project Bread at a critical time, as the nonprofit advances the ambitious Make Hunger History Coalition. This pioneering initiative brings together a diverse group of policymakers, community leaders, service providers, and individuals with lived experience of food insecurity to achieve a collective goal of ensuring all Massachusetts residents have dignified access to food and the economic resources needed to make choices about their food. Masterson’s leadership will play a key role in expanding the coalition’s capacity and driving the transformation necessary to ensure all Massachusetts residents have reliable access to nutritious, affordable food.

To date, the Make Hunger History Coalition has garnered over 300 members who are currently split into working groups focused on the movement’s five key pillars:

• Ensure that all residents can access and buy food, establishing systems and support that make food reliably accessible and affordable for everyone.

• Integrate food security and healthcare, connecting food access with healthcare systems, recognizing food as a foundational element of health.

• Support residents to eat nutritious and local food, enabling more people to enjoy the benefits of fresh, locally sourced, and healthy foods.

• Enhance food support programs for target populations, strengthening support for those who need it most and providing tailored assistance to communities and populations facing unique challenges.

• Address the root causes of hunger, tackling the underlying economic and social factors contributing to food insecurity across our communities.

In his new role, Masterson will focus on strengthening the coalition’s work, supporting the working groups’ progress, and forging new partnerships to address the root causes of hunger in Massachusetts. He is particularly passionate about ensuring that food systems are equitable, culturally competent, and responsive to the needs of all communities.

Prior to joining Project Bread, Masterson served as Associate Director of Partnerships & Programs at the Oregon Food Bank, where he facilitated a statewide coalition of 21 food banks and over 1,400 independent distribution sites. His extensive background in advocacy, coalition-building, and policy transformation has resulted in significant policy wins, such as funding for Double Up Food Bucks, and helped catalyze support for universal school meals, as well as broader systems change in areas such as minimum wage increases and driver’s licenses for all residents. Throughout his career, Masterson has been a staunch advocate for racial justice and community-driven solutions to food insecurity.

“Spencer’s passion for food justice, deep commitment to equity, and proven success in leading large-scale initiatives make him an invaluable addition to the team,” says Jennifer Lemmerman, Project Bread’s Chief Policy Officer. “His leadership will strengthen our efforts to make Massachusetts the first hunger-free state in the nation and help turn the coalition’s bold ideas into action. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Outside of work, Masterson enjoys spending time with his wife and two young children, baking, and making pizza. He is also an avid hiker and has a passion for music. A Chicagoland-area native, Masterson now lives in Hyde Park, Boston, with his family.

Individuals and organizations looking to get involved and join the Make Hunger History Coalition can visit MakeHungerHistoryMA.org to learn more about this groundbreaking initiative. People experiencing food insecurity should call Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confidential, free assistance getting connected to a variety of food resources in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired. Counselors can pre-screen families and help them to apply for SNAP. Learn more at www.projectbread.org/get-help.

Project Bread is the leading statewide food security organization in Massachusetts. Beginning in 1969 with the first Walk for Hunger, the nonprofit focuses on driving systemic change to ensure people of all ages have reliable access to healthy food. Project Bread works collaboratively across sectors to create innovative solutions to end hunger and improve lives across the Commonwealth. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.