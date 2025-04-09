City of Everett Holds Monthly Lunch and Learn

The City of Everett held its Lunch and Learn for the month of March at Everett City Hall. This month’s program, titled “Cultural Understanding in the Workplace: Part III: Cultural Agility and Coexistence,” is the finale of a three-part series. This month’s program focused on cultural agility and coexistence and how it can be utilized in the workplace to enhance collaboration and the services that are provided by the City.

City staff were pleased to once again be joined by Bishop Regina Shearer, executive pastor of Zion Church Ministries. During the program, she engaged with City staff by encouraging attendees to think about their own cultural traditions and the traditional food they consume, while also recognizing the similarities and differences that are shared with other cultures.

Following sharing this information with each other, Bishop Shearer connected it to the importance of understanding and accepting the different cultural traditions of coworkers to foster mutual respect and coexistence to increase cohesiveness between teams. During the presentation, open dialogue between attendees was encouraged for the purpose of learning from each other to create better understanding amongst staff for the betterment of serving constituents.

Lunch and Learn is a monthly program created and moderated by the City of Everett’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department. The program is an opportunity for City staff to come together, share ideas and experiences, and discuss new topics while enjoying lunch. The series is a part of the City’s commitment to engage, educate, and elevate.