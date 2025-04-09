News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Everett’s Annual Easter Spring Fling Event

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the annual Easter Spring Fling on Thursday, April 17, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street).

Residents of all ages are welcome to celebrate Easter and the arrival of spring at this annual event. Activities include photos with the Easter Bunny, a magic show, games, treats, face painting, petting zoo, balloon creations, live children’s entertainment, and a wonderful time for all.

This fun and family-friendly celebration is open to all who wish to participate. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/easter-2025.

DeMaria Announces City of Everett’s Annual Spring Cleanup April 26

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the annual Spring Cleanup on Saturday, April 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at various parks located throughout the city.

In celebration of Earth Day, which is recognized every year on April 22 to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement, the City will join with community members and local organizations to clean up five parks and the surrounding areas throughout the city. The five parks that participants can choose from are Edith Street Park, Florence Street Park (Big Flo), Glendale Park, Swan Street Park, and Glenwood Cemetery. In order to reach this goal, the Mayor is asking residents to join in on this community effort to help beautify key areas in the city.

Those who participate will have the opportunity to help beautify a park of their choosing. Additionally, participants will be able to clean the surrounding areas of the park, which includes removing trash and debris from sidewalks and maintaining tree pits.

Following the cleanup, the City will provide a free lunch at 12 p.m. at each park location for all who participated in the event. Those who wish to participate must register prior to the event by visiting cityofeverett.com/events/spring-cleanup-2025.

DeMaria Announces the Great Everett Jewelry Exchange

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the return of the Great Everett Jewelry Exchange hosted by the Everett Public Libraries.

This program is an opportunity for participants to trade-in old and unwanted jewelry for new treasures and possibly find a gift for themselves or a loved one at the same time. “We love making beautiful things available to people who will love them,” says Adult Services Librarian Kathleen Slipp.

To participate in the trade, bring old and unwanted jewelry to the Parlin Memorial Library or the Shute Memorial Library throughout the month of April to receive a ticket for every two pieces donated. Bring those tickets to the Parlin Memorial Library on Saturday, April 26, to trade them in for new pieces. Doors open at 11 a.m. for ticket holders.

If a guest doesn’t have any old or unwanted jewelry to get rid of and would just like to participate, the doors will open at 12 p.m. for all guests to purchase jewelry at $1.00 per piece. For more information, please reach out to Kathleen Slipp at [email protected] or call 617-394-2300.

Spanish Mass added

Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish is pleased to announce the addition of a Spanish Mass on Sundays at 5:00 PM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea, beginning on June 8.

Thank you for your continued prayers and support for our growing Parish Community!

Misa En Espanol

Nos complace in anunciar la apertura de la Misa En Espanol el dia Domingo, 5 PM en la Iglesia de Nuestra Senora de la Grazia, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea, empieza el 8 JUNIO 2025.

Gracias por sus oraciones y el apoyo en el crecimiento de nuestra Comunidad Parroquial!