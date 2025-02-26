Upcoming Events at  Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, March 4th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Table Top Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 3:00 pm. Play board games and hang out with friends at the library! Every Wednesday, from 3-5pm, enjoy good games and even better company! Recommended for ages 12+.

Silent Reads Society Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, March 8th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Reads Society, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. Settle into a cozy space with a book, or choose one from our selections, and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. No pressure, no discussions – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. Cozy vibes and reads will be provided. All are welcome!

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Parlin Childrens

Lucky the Leprechaun’s Hunt for Gold Parlin Children’s Library. March 1st – March 17th Try your luck solving the mystery of the missing gold! Lucky the Leprechaun has hidden his pot of gold in the library and his clues are hidden in our library books. Come to the children’s room to find the clue of the day from March 1st through March 17th. Do you think you have what it takes to solve the mystery? Solve the riddle at the circulation desk to find the clue of the day and it will lead you to Lucky’s pot of Gold on St. Patrick’s Day!

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, February 3rd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, March 5th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday March 5th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday March 6th and Friday March 7th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays from 5-6pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.