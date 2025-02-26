Everett Public Libraries Hosting Free Antique and Collectible Appraising Event

Rick Keller, an appraiser with two decades of experience, will be available to look at various treasures from residents.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Public Libraries will be hosting a free appraising event on Saturday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parlin Memorial Library (410 Broadway). Those who would like to participate must register in advance for a 10-minute time slot by Wednesday, March 19.

Rick Keller, an appraiser with two decades of experience, will be available to view antiques or collectibles such as Pokémon cards, baseball cards, coins, comics, sterling silver, jewelry, video game consoles, and more. Those who would like to know more about an item are encouraged to sign up.

To register for a 10-minute time slot with Keller, email photos of three items, along with a name and phone number, to Kathleen Slipp at [email protected]. Appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and space is limited. For more information, please call Kathleen at 617-394-2300.