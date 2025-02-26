DiDomenico Hosts Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Kick Off Roast 

Special to the Independent

The top elected officials in Massachusetts will join host State Senator Sal DiDomenico at the head table for the Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Roast on Friday, March 7 beginning at 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus in Charlestown. This has become one of the most anticipated events of the year.

In addition to Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, over 75 federal, state, an elected officials have confirmed they will join State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) at the head table at the annual political kick-off of the St. Patrick’s Day roast including: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Cambridge Mayor Denise Simmons, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, Middlesex County Clerk of Courts Michael Sullivan, Governor’s Councilor Terry Kennedy and more!

In addition to a traditional Irish dinner, the night will include live Irish music, bagpipers, Irish step dancers and Boston’s best comedians to enhance the political humor. There will also be complimentary valet parking at the event.

This year’s Golden Shamrock Award recipient is Tom MacDonald, the director of the Harvest on Vine Food Pantry in Charlestown. He will be honored for his steadfast and tireless work to fight food insecurity throughout our neighborhoods. Tom is a kind and caring individual who always gives back to his community and he is someone everyone knows they can count on. Tom never looks for the spotlight and always leads with heart and it is fitting that he will be recognized for his great work to lift everyone up.

This event is one of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the Greater Boston area and Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston), the host of the Annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, will also be at the event.

For tickets ($40.00 per person) and event information, please call (617) 387-3327. Proceeds will go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for graduating high school students, as well as a large toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout the Greater Boston.