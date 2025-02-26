News in Brief

City of Everett Department of Veterans’ Affairs to Host Luncheon for Veterans

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting a luncheon for veterans on Thursday, March 13 at 12 p.m. at the Everett High School Crimson Café (100 Elm Street).

The City’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs invites military veterans to join together at this event that will be an opportunity to learn about services and programs that are available while enjoying a lunch prepared by Everett High School Culinary students. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to connect with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs staff.

Those who would like to attend are required to reserve a spot in advance. To make a reservation, please email Director of Veterans’ Affairs Antoine Coleman at [email protected] or Veterans Agent Gerri Miranda at [email protected]. Alternatively, those who would like to attend can reserve a spot by calling the City of Everett Department of Veterans’ Affairs by dialing 617-394-2321 or 617-394-2320.

City of Everett Hosting Annual Health Fair for Older Adults

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) is inviting all of Everett’s older adults to the annual Health Fair on Tuesday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

The City of Everett will once again be hosting this annual event that gives older adults the opportunity to get free health screenings and information from participating agencies. Attendees will have the chance to receive hearing tests, as well as cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes checks and also receive information about women’s health, behavioral health, and weight loss. Attendees are also invited to learn about the various programs and services that are offered by the COA.

Those who would like to attend and need transportation to the event can dial 617-625-1191 and press 2 for reservations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. This free service is provided by Door2Door by SCM and residents are encouraged to call for a reservation as soon as possible because space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission is free for this event. For more information, please dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

Fourth annual Teen Perspectives Contest

The annual Teen Perspectives Contest from The Immigrant Learning Center (The ILC) is seeking entries from teens at Everett, Malden and Medford public high schools. Students are invited to submit art, essays and videos on the topic “The Cultural Impact of Immigrants on American Society” now through Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Cash prizes will be awarded in every category.

Describing the relevance of the contest, Everett High School English Department Chair, Ryan McGowan, said, “For a city like Everett with so many hard-working immigrants, it was great to see three of our students win first place prizes last year by celebrating their immigration experiences. This contest really shows our students that their stories are important and valued in our community.”

Last year’s collection, as well as instructions on how to enter this year’s contest, can be seen on The ILC’s website at https://www.ilctr.org/for-teachers/teen-perspectives.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony for the students, their families and teachers on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Malden High School. Community members are invited to a Teen Perspectives talent showcase at Arts Collaborative Medford on Thursday, April 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

The Immigrant Learning Center, Inc. of Malden, MA, is a not-for-profit organization that gives immigrants a voice in three ways. The English Language Program provides free, year-round ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes to help immigrant and refugee adults in Greater Boston become successful workers, parents and community members. The Public Education Institute informs Americans about immigrants and immigration in the United States., and the Institute for Immigration Research, a joint venture with George Mason University, produces valid, reliable and objective multidisciplinary research on immigrants and immigration to the United States.