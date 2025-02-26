DeMaria Announces March Council on Aging Events

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned events, along with new and recurring programming, that are intended for adults aged 60 and above. The following is a list of upcoming programming that will be taking place at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street), unless otherwise noted:

• Forensic Science Roadshow: On Wednesday, March 5, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., venture into the world of Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) with this interactive program that introduces participants to the fascinating subject of forensic science. Learn about the functions of a forensic scientist and how clues like blood, DNA, fingerprints, gunshot residue, footwear impressions, and more are gathered with tools such as a metal detector and crime light to solve a crime. To add mystery to the program, there is audience participation in order to identify a “suspect.” Due to the nature of the subject matter, the program is recommended for people of high school age and older.

• Meet the Chief: On Tuesday, March 11 at 11 a.m., join Chief of Police Paul Strong for a round-table discussion. The Chief and his team will introduce themselves and be available to answer any questions or concerns attendees may have. Refreshments will be served.

• March Senior Social: On Wednesday, March 12 beginning at 11:45 a.m., join Mayor DeMaria and the Council on Aging for the monthly Senior Social. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the COA has chosen a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with all the fixings, including Irish soda bread and dessert. DJ Tommy Sheehan will have the all the tunes ready to keep the party going throughout the event. Ticket sales begin Friday, March 7 at the Connolly Center.

• Fraud Prevention Information Session: On Thursday, March 20 at 12:30 p.m., join Community Outreach police officer Nicole O’Donnell to cover important topics to help attendees recognize scams and how to prevent fraud. Officer O’Donnell will be available to answer any questions.

• Lunch and a Movie: On Wednesday, March 26 at 1 p.m., the COA has planned a movie luncheon. Staff will prepare a delicious homemade beef stew, along with garden salad, biscuits, and cheesecake for dessert. Following lunch, the COA has chosen the film “The Wind That Shakes the Barley Tree.” Based on a true story and set in Ireland, ordinary people struggle and fight for Ireland’s independence. Those who would like to attend are required to sign up with Cathi at the Connolly Center.

• Garden Club at the Connolly Center: In partnership with the Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), Mayor DeMaria and the Council on Aging will once again be hosting the Garden Club at the Connolly Center for the tenth year. Those who enjoy gardening or are interested in gardening should join the Garden Club for the first meeting on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at the Connolly Center.

For more information about any of the events, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.