Everett High Football will Scrimmage Catholic Memorial

By Cary Shuman

Newly appointed Everett High School football coach Rob DiLoreto couldn’t have picked a tougher opponent to scrimmage as he launches his return to the Crimson Tide sidelines.

DiLoreto’s 2025 contingent will travel to West Roxbury Saturday, Aug. 23 for a pre-season test against Catholic Memorial High School, the reigning Division 2 state champion and the likely No. 1 ranked team heading into the 2025 season.

Of course, CM is coached by the legendary John DiBiaso, who led Everett High to 12 Super Bowl titles.

“The scrimmage with Catholic Memorial will consist of a joint practice with offensive and defensive formations, 7-on-7 passing – and then we’ll run about 20-25 plays against each other,” said DiLoreto.

You can anticipate that the score of the Everett-CM scrimmage will be known widely, even though the scoreboard will likely not be in operation. Sometimes scrimmages do matter. For example, there is a fascinating, must-see HBO documentary, “We Beat The Dream Team,” that debuted Feb. 17. The story is about a team of elite college basketball players defeating the 1992 Dream Team (Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing, etc.) in a scrimmage played at the University of California San Diego. The Dream Team went on to win the gold medal in convincing fashion in the Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Everett will also play a scrimmage against St. John’s Prep (Danvers) Aug. 29.

Regular season

schedule is set

Everett will open its eight-game regular season against Medford Friday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium. Everett will be playing a Division 1 independent schedule this fall.

The Tide will play three other schools from the Greater Boston League: Lynn Classical (Sept. 12, home), Lynn English (Saturday, Oct. 25 on Everett Homecoming Day), and Revere (Oct. 31, away).

The non-GBL opponents are Xaverian (Sept. 19, away), BC High (Sept. 26, home), Taunton (Oct. 3, away), and Haverhill (Oct. 17, away). Everett is not currently scheduled to play on Thanksgiving.

Assistant coaches

to be hired

DiLoreto said he is in the process of meeting with candidates for assistant coaching positions and he will announce the selections in a few weeks.

DiLoreto congratulated retiring Crimson Tide Pop Warner president Brian Dimond on his many years of outstanding leadership of the youth football and cheering organization.