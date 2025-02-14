ICE Boston Arrests Illegal Fugitive Wanted for Robbery

Special to the Independent

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended an illegal Brazilian fugitive wanted for armed robbery in his home country. The officers arrested the 38-year-old alien in Everett on Jan. 22.

“This Brazilian fugitive is facing significant charges in his home country, so he attempted to flee justice by coming here,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “Every day he was hiding out in Massachusetts, he posed a significant threat to our residents. ICE Boston will not allow New England to become a safe haven for the world’s criminal elements. We will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious alien threats.”

U.S. Border Patrol apprehended the Brazilian alien Oct. 15, 2020, after he illegally entered the United States. The Border Patrol issued him a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. The Brazilian alien was returned to Mexico Oct. 16, 2020.

The Border Patrol arrested the Brazilian national after he illegally entered the U.S. a second time April 2, 2021. An immigration judge ordered the alien released on bond Sept. 27, 2021. Authorities in Brazil, issued an arrest warrant for the Brazilian fugitive May 20, 2024, for armed robbery, an offense carrying a possible 16-year prison penalty. The Brazilian fugitive remains in ICE custody following his arrest. Members of the public with information can report crimes or suspicious activity by dialing the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.