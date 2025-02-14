News in Brief

New Date Announced for Everett’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the rescheduled second annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street). The original date for the event was postponed due to last weekend’s snow storm.

The City of Everett will be joining in celebrations across the world with a Lunar New Year Celebration for all to partake in with food and entertainment to ring in 2025. This year marks the beginning of the Year of the Snake, which is one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac. All are welcome to celebrate the Lunar New Year as a community.

Celebrated on the second new moon after the winter solstice, Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the new year in the traditional Chinese lunarsolar calendar. Although Lunar New Year is observed worldwide, it is commonly celebrated in China – along with many other countries in East Asia – with performances, dances, festivals, parades, music, and acrobatics.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/lunar-new-year-2025-1.

City Offices Closed Monday, February 17 as Everett Observes Washington’s Birthday

City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Feb. 17, as Everett observes the Washington’s Birthday holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and City Hall will have extended hours for residents (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Observed on the third Monday in February, Washington’s Birthday is a federal holiday in the United States that celebrates the birth of America’s first president George Washington. Commonly referred to as Presidents’ Day, the holiday also celebrates all those who have served as presidents of the United States.

Monday’s observance will delay trash and recycling pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling bins neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

If you have any questions, please call the Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.

DeMaria Announces Transportation Service for Older Adults and Persons with Disabilities

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that Door2Door by SCM is offering a transportation service for older adults and persons with disabilities within Everett and to border communities including Chelsea, Revere, Malden, Medford, and Somerville.

Riders may call the reservations department at 617-625-1191 and press 2 for reservations between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays excluding holidays two weeks to two business days in advance.

Social rides will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis Mondays through Fridays excluding holidays. Space is limited. Initial funding is limited so every request may not be accommodated, but those that are unable to be provided will be tracked. Door2Door Transportation asks riders to please be patient as they work through the kinks that are bound to arise with this new service.