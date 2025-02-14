Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces DCR’s Free Family Programming for School Vacation Week 

As part of the agency’s commitment to providing safe and fun recreational opportunities for young people across the state, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced its lineup of February school vacation week programming. This year, the agency is offering families 79 free, engaging and educational programs at 20 state parks and watersheds ranging from guided hikes to animal tracking, craft making, and maple sugaring. Programs will run from Saturday, February 15, through Sunday, February 23, with the goal of inspiring kids to get outdoors and experience the beauty of the Massachusetts State Parks system.

“School may be closed for the week, but we’re continuing the learning in outdoor classrooms. Our February school break programming is a great way for us to teach kids about the natural world around them and help inspire the next generation of environmental stewards,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “We hope this slate of fun and educational programming brings some new and curious minds to our properties next week. Our team of park interpreters looks forward to meeting and welcoming students across the state.”

To celebrate school vacation week, DCR is waiving parking fees at parks offering programming. In addition to offering programming DCR is extending public skating hours during the week at its agency-managed

rinks from 10 a.m. until 2:50 p.m. daily. DCR will also continue to offer its regular programming, including self-guided hikes, and visitor centers will be open for people to enjoy exhibits. For details about staff-led programs and self-guide activities, visit DCR’s website.

Additionally, DCR is offering adaptive programming during February vacation week.

DCR encourages participants to tweet, post, and tag photos on social media using @MassDCR. DCR is promoting this year’s February break programming with engaging videos and fun graphics on its social media channels, including X (Twitter), Instagram and Threads. For a full list of all programming offered during school vacation week visit DCR’s website.

Highlights from next week’s February break programming include:

Boston Region

Dream Street StoryWalk® at Roxbury Heritage State Park, 183 Roxbury St., Boston

Saturday, February 15 – Tuesday, February 25, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Visit Dream Street, where everyone is special, and children believe their dreams will come true! This magical story celebrates the Roxbury neighborhood where the author and her cousin, award-winning illustrator Ekua Holmes, grew up.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Story Walk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson. This StoryWalk® is provided by Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Interpretive Services.

Ice Skating Party at Steriti Rink, 561 Commercial St., Boston

Friday, February 21, 12 – 4 p.m.

Join DCR and Boston Harbor Now as part of the Highland Street Foundation’s Winter Camp for a day of ice skating at the Steriti Memorial Skating Rink in Boston’s North End neighborhood. Choose from sessions lasting 45 minutes each, starting at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rental skates will be provided for free! Skate and dance along with music by DJ WhySham, enjoy

Regina Pizzeria, Munchkin Donut Holes, and drinks when not on the rink. Don’t forget to bring a water bottle!

Pre-registration is *highly* encouraged for groups of 10 or more or if you have a time constraint, but there will be capacity for walk-ups during all skating sessions. Ice

