Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

This February, don’t judge a book by its cover! Visit the Parlin or the Shute libraries and have a meet-cute with your new favorite book. Already wrapped and waiting are some wonderful reads – but you won’t know what they are until you check them out and unwrap them! Feeling a little more daring? Fill out one of our “Blind Date with a Book” surveys and our librarians will match you with a book we think you’ll fall in love with. It will come to you wrapped and with some special surprises generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Available while supplies last!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, February 4th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Harlem Tour Parlin Meeting Room, Wednesday, February 5th at 7:00 pm. Celebrate Black History Month with a tour of Harlem. African Americans have lived in New York City since its founding. But The Great Migration brought thousands to Harlem in the 1920s as they fled prejudice in the South and sought economic opportunity. With the Harlem Renaissance came such great names as Langston Hughes, Duke Ellington and Malcom X.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, February 6th at 12pm. In Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Connell is popular and well liked in high school, while Marianne is a loner. A year later, studying at Trinity College in Dublin, Marianne has found her feet while Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain. Each must confront how far they are willing to go to save the other. (Amazon) See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Silent Reads Society Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, February 8th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Reads Society, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. Settle into a cozy space with a book, or choose one from our selections, and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. No pressure, no discussions – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. Cozy vibes and snacks will be provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. All are welcome!

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected]

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Share the love this month at the Everett Public Libraries. Leave a sweet note for our I Love the Library display and get a sweet treat! Running from February 1st through the 14th.

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, February 3rd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, February 5th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday February 5th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday February 6th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Crafternoon Parlin Children’s Room. Thursday, February 6th at 3pm. Drop by the children’s room and make a funValentine’s peel and stick craft. Suggested for ages 3 and up. While supplies.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday, February 6th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time. Recommended for ages 0-3

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Friday February 7th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time. Recommended for ages 0-3

Shute Adult and Teens

Embroidery Club, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, February 6th at 7 PM. Join us at our Embroidery Club! Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or just starting out, this program invites you to bring your own embroidery projects and enjoy a relaxed, supportive environment. Extra basic supplies, including hoops, needles, and a selection of threads, will be provided to help you with your current work. For ages 18 and up. Registration is not required. All skill levels are welcome. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. We look forward to stitching with you!

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.