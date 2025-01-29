Prime Time Photographer

Everett High student Jonathan Goes earns much praise for his superb camerawork

By Cary Shuman

If photography were a sport, Everett High School junior Jonathan Goes would be a five-star, national recruit.

A starting defensive lineman for the Everett High School football team last fall, Goes is gaining regional attention for the outstanding sports photographs he takes at Everett High School basketball games.

Rising photographer Jonathan Goes adjusts his Sony A9III camera for a photo at an Everett High boys basketball game.

In fact, Goes’ exemplary work has resulted in a job offer from a local university to be its official photographer at men’s basketball games.

“Salem State reached out to me and offered me a job in photography and videography for the men’s basketball team,” Goes said humbly.

For now, Goes is a sideline star for the Crimson Tide’s basketball team, whose coaches and players enjoy his stunning and vivid action shots of games.

Introduced to photography

in the EHS studio program

Jonathan Goes said he became “very interested” in photography at Everett High School through the school’s TV program, inspired by advisers Josh Del Gaizo and Joseph Camley.

“I picked up a camera, started taking some photos, and I fell in love with photography,” said Goes.

High marks from

Josh Del Gaizo

Everett High teacher Josh Del Gaizo describes Goes’ photography skills as “next level.”

“Jonny does a terrific job with his photography,” lauded Del Gaizo. “He does all the little things that you ask of him. He’s a joy to be around. He’s very mature. He’s just someone that you model after, a person you want other kids to emulate. He’s an outstanding young man.”

DelGaizo said that Goes is a participant in EHS TV studio’s student-work program, one of seven students who get paid for their work by the City of Everett.

“Jonny has had an eye for the art of photography for a while, long before meeting with us,” said Del Gaizo. “I have had the pleasure of knowing him since he was in middle school because my wife [Andrea Del Gaizo] was his teacher at the Whittier School. He approached me at the beginning of his sophomore year and said, ‘I’m involved in football, but when the season ends, I’d like to see some of the things you do and how I can get involved.’”

Fast forward to the 2024 football season (“He’s a pretty good player,” said Del Gaizo) and Goes has taken on a larger role in the EHS TV studio program. “He’s just very good at this craft. He has an eye for it, and you can see it’s a passion of his,” said Del Gaizo. “I think he’s that good at photography that we’ve talked about him pursuing it in college. I think photography could really take him places. This is something he loves, and he’s always looking to improve his skills.”

Assessing his future

career prospects

A very good student, Jonathan Goes has begun setting the educational foundation for a career as a professional photographer.

“I’ll start looking at colleges in the summer,” said Goes, noting that the New England School of Photography could be a leading option. “I’m excited about the future. Certainly, becoming a professional photographer is one of my goals, so that will influence my choice of a college.”

Jonathan is the son of Alexander Goes, a painter, and Vanessa Goes, a real estate agent. He is a role model to his two younger brothers, Nicholas Goes, a fourth-grade student, and Joshua Goes, a second-grade student.

“I’ve taken photos for my mom’s real estate business,” said Goes proudly.

Goes has also been the official photographer at social functions, including a recent quinceañera, which is a celebration of a 15-year-old girl’s birthday celebration. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Goes receiving some event bookings from classmates and their families.