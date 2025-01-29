News in Brief

City of Everett Hosting Lunar New Year Celebration

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the second annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street).

The City of Everett will be joining in celebrations across the world with a Lunar New Year Celebration for all to partake in with food and entertainment to ring in 2025. This year marks the beginning of the Year of the Snake, which is one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac. All are welcome to celebrate the Lunar New Year as a community.

Celebrated on the second new moon after the winter solstice, Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the new year in the traditional Chinese lunarsolar calendar. Although Lunar New Year is observed worldwide, it is commonly celebrated in China – along with many other countries in East Asia – with performances, dances, festivals, parades, music, and acrobatics.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/lunar-new-year-2025.

City, Everett Police Launch See Something, Say Something Non-Emergency Report Service

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett, in collaboration with the Everett Police Department (EPD), has launched the See Something, Say Something incident reporting system for constituents to report non-emergency related issues to the Everett Police.

In an effort to increase accessibility to City services, constituents can now report concerns or issues such as noise complaints, property damage, litter or graffiti, wellness checks, and more to the Everett police by calling or texting 781-734-6677. Additionally, reports can be made online by visiting go.elerts.com/Everett and filling out the form or by downloading the See Say app on smart phones and tablets. Before submitting a report, the constituent will be asked about the nature and location of the report, as well as have the option to include a photo or video. The system will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week and reports may be made anonymously.

Constituents are encouraged to save the phone number to their contacts and bookmark the website link to fill out an online form. The phone number and website link will also be available on the Everett Police Department website everettpolicema.com.

City of Everett Reminds Public about Online Portal for Vital Records Requests

The Office of the City Clerk would like to remind the public that the City of Everett’s online portal is available for vital records requests.

Through the portal, users will be able to request and pay online for certified copies of vital records, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and death certificates without having to visit the office in-person. Additionally, funeral homes can request and pay for burial permits.

To access the online portal, please visit everettma.permitium.com/rod. For any questions, please contact the Office of the City Clerk at 617-394-2225 or email [email protected].