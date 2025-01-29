MBTA Announces Planned Service Outage Scheduled to June

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced its planned construction schedule for the first half of 2025. Thanks to the great success of the 2024 Track Improvement Program, the MBTA now has more track meeting the state of good repair standards than in previous years, ensuring compliance with all applicable safety and performance requirements. Building on this progress, the MBTA will continue proactive track maintenance to prevent slow zones recurring. In 2025, the focus will shift to upgrading other critical infrastructure, including signal systems, improving accessibility across the network, and more.

“As Governor Maura Healey put it during the State of the Commonwealth speech, ‘People need transportation and public transit they can rely on,’ and the infrastructure investments by the MBTA in 2024 and planned in 2025 set the foundation for consistently reliable service,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits Nutt. “Infrastructure work is being done strategically to minimize the disruption for MBTA customers and to optimize the time work zones are in place. I am proud of the MBTA workforce and leadership team for getting so much done during planned service outages.”

“I’m incredibly proud of and thankful to our entire workforce and our industry partners that delivered unprecedented work in 2024 to improve and deliver more reliable trips across our system, ultimately giving back our riders’ precious time in their days. We couldn’t have done that without the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Legislature, which has continued to reinvest in public transportation. I also must thank the public for their patience and for continuing to ride the T as we perform vital work that allows us to keep the system running safely and reliably as we build for the future,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “In 2025, the T is committed to proactive maintenance and repairs, including completing critical signal upgrades, which will allow us to deliver the level of service our riders expect and need. With a never-ending focus on the public we serve, we will continue to improve how we efficiently and effectively perform work to minimize disruptions and deliver meaningful results, building out a best-in-class system for the Commonwealth.”

Key initiatives slated for 2025 include:

Signal Modernization

The MBTA will focus on the $285 million project to modernize its signal system across the Red and Orange lines with the goal of reducing congestion and delays and providing operational flexibilities. The new upgraded signal system will allow for more frequent service, improved scheduling, and enhanced safety. By upgrading its signals, the MBTA expects to significantly increase operational efficiency, reducing wait times and improving scheduling reliability for all riders.

Annual Programmed Maintenance

As part of its long-term sustainability plan, the MBTA will carry out annual programmed maintenance across its system, addressing routine needs and ensuring that all infrastructure remains in peak operating condition. This maintenance will include inspections, adjustments, and repairs to keep the system safe and running smoothly throughout the year.

Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS)

The MBTA we begin implementing an added layer of safety to the Green Line. The GLTPS system will use safety monitoring equipment to transmit data to the train as it moves along the tracks. Using onboard alerts and communications, the system will notify the operator when another vehicle is detected, when the vehicle is speeding, and can automatically stop the train at stop signals. This safety system can also improve travel times by reducing unplanned stops.

Bridge Work Along Commuter Rail Lines

In collaboration with MassDOT, the MBTA will focus on completing essential bridge work along various Commuter Rail lines.

The MBTA will also continue regular bridge, tunnel, and station inspections and routine maintenance throughout the year.

Accessibility Enhancements

The MBTA is dedicated to ensuring that its services are accessible to all riders, including those with disabilities. Planned improvements in the second half of 2025 will include upgrades to station entrances, platforms, and elevators, as well as enhancements to communication systems to provide real-time updates to riders with hearing or visual impairments. There will be a large focus on improving accessibility on the Green Line. This will include the installation of elevators at Symphony Station to ensure that all passengers, including those with mobility challenges, can access the platform and board trains with ease. The MBTA is also looking forward to enhancing Ruggles Station along the Orange Line, which includes making a fully accessible Columbus Avenue entrance.

Anticipated 2025 Service Outage Plans:

Most of this work throughout the year will be targeted to weekends and evenings to minimize disruptions to weekday commuters, though there will be some longer outages planned to accommodate more complex projects. The MBTA is finalizing alternate service options, such as accessible shuttle buses, amplified service on other modes, and Commuter Rail options. Details will be shared as they are confirmed and ahead of the outages. Riders should also note that the tentative construction plan and dates are subject to change pending weather and other factors.

Notable planned service outages between January – June 2025 include:

• On the Red Line:

• Ashmont to JFK/UMass

• April 1 – April 9

• For proactive rail maintenance.

• On the Orange Line:

• North Station to Oak Grove

• May 10 – May 18

• To support MassDOT’s Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge construction project.

• North Station to Forest Hills

• June 21 – June 29, 2025

• For signal upgrade work.

• On the Blue Line:

• Bowdoin to Airport

• June 7 – June 15

• For infrastructure work.

• On the Commuter Rail:

• On the Haverhill and Newburyport/Rockport Line

• Oak Grove to North Station / Swampscott to North Station

• February 1 – February 2

• February 15 – February 16

• March 8 – March 9

• March 22 – March 23

• April 5 – April 6

• April 24 – April 27

• To support MassDOT’s Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge construction project and MBTA signal work.

• Additional weekend construction work can be anticipated on the Lowell, Franklin, Worcester, Needham, and Fitchburg Line. Please note that these dates are subject to change.

The MBTA will host public open houses online and in-person to provide an overview of major projects. These will also serve as way for the community to ask questions or share comments and feedback. Meeting dates and locations will be posted at mbta.com/events.

The MBTA will provide regular updates on work progress and potential service disruptions through various channels, including in-station signage, social media, T-Alerts, and online at mbta.com. Any changes to project or open house schedules will be communicated.

Riders can find updates on service changes via signage, announcements, and by subscribing to text and email alerts at mbta.com/alerts. Transit Ambassadors, Fare Engagement Representatives, and staff will be on-site for assistance.