Local Students in the News

Local Students Receive Collaboration Recognition Award

Recipients of the Collaboration Recognition Award are selected by their peers for exemplifying superior skills in collaboration by sharing ideas and useful information, communicating in a professional manner, and cooperating in a way to ensure success. Collaboration is a main objective of the Lasell University mission statement. A key feature of this program is a peer-nomination process at the end of the semester. This intentional experience in collaboration builds on the Core Curriculum learning outcome of Teamwork, which is recognized by the National Association of Colleges & Employers (NACE).

The following local students were recognized by Lasell University in the Fall of 2024 for the Collaboration Recognition Award:

Xiomara Perez Puerta of Everett majoring in Entrepreneurship

Dawens Germain of Everett majoring in Biochemistry

Salem State University Announces Dean’s List

Salem State University is proud to announce that 40 students living in Everett made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester.

Please find the full list below. Students listed twice made the Dean’s List in two academic areas.

Everett: Felson Andre, Sonique Bandoo, Camden Burton, Yakelin Caceres, William Charbonnier, Frances Chataigne, Vickianna Cheridor, Carl Durham, Alexa Faysal, Jocelynne Gutierrez, Zakary Hubbard, Gabrielle Hyppolite, Christopher Jean Mary, Jada Jones, Latisha Joujoute, Marck-Hens Jules, Tram Lau, Justin Lemken, Rosemary Lemus Tejada, Alexandria Lim, Wilmide Lucien, Thang Ly, Jeffrey Mendez, Rutza Michel, Martin Opara, Nicholas Palermo, Luka Papa, Isabella Perez, Renatha Poggere da Costa, Tutsirai Puwai, Maria Rocha Moraes, Cole Savage, Sukhdev Singh, Angel Spraggins, Cyan Tobin Tobin, Woodjanna Tondreau, Angel Torres, Oscar Valle, Roger Vasquez, Anna White.

Lasell University Students Named to Dean’s List

The following local students were named to Lasell University’s Fall 2024 Dean’s List:

Giovanni Salvador of Everett

Leah Figueiredo of Everett

Domenic Catino of Everett

To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and acheive a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

David of Everett Makes Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates Tyler David of Everett, who was named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List.

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. Visit us on the web at www.curry.edu

SNHU Announces Dean’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Steven Valdivieso Lemus of Everett

Bettie Pyram of Everett

Alejandra Gonzalez of Everett

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.