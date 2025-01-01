Everett’s No. 1 Newsmaker in 2024

Staff Report

As the leader of a city with more than 50,000 residents and growing, Mayor Carlo DeMaria has a challenging job each day.

Now in his sixth term as leader of his own hometown’s government, DeMaria showed no signs of slowing down one bit in 2024. He and his outstanding chief of staff, Erin Deveney, seemed to be at every City Council meeting, whether it was speaking about the installation of a new roof at the old Everett High School or advancing the seventh-and-eighth academy project [at the old EHS] proposed by Supt. of Schools William Hart, who also had great first year as the leader of the school district. A vital matter due to the over crowdedness in the schools, it will now proceed to neighborhood meetings as requested by City Council President Robert Van Campen.

And then there was Mayor DeMaria’s crucial early support of Sen. Sal DiDomenico’s proposal to bring a new soccer stadium to the city. The 24,000-seat facility would be built across from the world-class Encore Boston Harbor, a vision years ago by the mayor that has brought millions of dollars to the city coffers. DiDomenico’s continuing ability to bring substantial state funding to Everett and his surging popularity among his colleagues on Beacon Hill is also a positive for Everett.

DeMaria appointed a new police chief [Paul Strong] in May and a new fire chief [Joseph Hickey] in November and brought on board new firefighters and police officers to bolster public safety in the community.

But arguably the biggest story involving Mayor DeMaria came in December when he received a $1.1 settlement in his defamation suit against the Everett Leader Herald, representing a “total victory” for the mayor. As a condition of the settlement, the 139-year-old newspaper was forced to shut down.

Mayor DeMaria’s accomplishments have been well-received by the community. On the political scene, Mayor DeMaria and First Lady Stacy DeMaria welcomed hundreds of guests to a recent campaign reception at Anthony’s, drawing residents and businesses from across the city.

DeMaria’s community-wide events, the Independence Day Celebration at Glendale Park and the numerous social happenings for seniors, such as the New Year’s Eve Luncheon (Dec. 31) have been huge hits for residents of all ages and backgrounds.

And the mayor has the biggest story of 2025 in his own hands: whether he will run for re-election and continue to lead the city he loves to greater heights. It is expected that the mayor will announcement his intentions in the spring.

Some of the other big stories of 2025 were:

A “new” City Council takes office

The return of Robert Van Campen to the city councilor and his election as council president ushered in a new era for the 11-member board.

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro was elected to the Council and his productiveness and professionalism was greatly appreciated by his constituents.

Katy Rogers ran a brilliant, highly visible campaign and took office in January as a councilor-at-large following a successful first run for office. Rogers’ proposal to have all Council meetings available for viewing on YouTube has received the support of the DeMaria Administration and further exemplifies her creative, forward thinking.

Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia, whose contributions to so many local group such as the Girls Scouts does not go unnoticed, also had a banner first year on the council.

Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio has distinguished himself for his workmanlike approach to city government. His questions truly to get down to the nuts and bolts of city government, a style that has won supporters to his camp.

Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin enhanced her stature an important voice in the community and drew a substantial vote in the election.

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky and Councilors-at-Large Michael Marchese and John Hanlon bring invaluable experience to the board. Marchese has indicated that he will be a candidate for re-election. Matewsky’s decision to run citywide for a councilor-at-large seat makes that election “one to watch” in 2025.

And two of the Council’s most dynamic officials, Councilor-at-Large Stephanie and Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, continued to build on their productive records in government. Smith, Martins, Alcy Jabouin, Rogers, and Garcia brought the Council to within one vote of women having the majority.

The passing of Joe O’Donnell

Everett lost one of its greatest sons when Joseph O’Donnell passed away on Jan. 7, 2024.

The ultimate philanthropist and a highly respected leader in the food industry, Mr. O’Donnell’s contributions to Everett set the standard for many years.

His work as a champion in the fight against cystic fibrosis did not go unrecognized. The founder of the Joey Fund in honor his son, Mr. O’Donnell raised millions of dollars for the charity.

But he never forgot his Everett roots.

Sal DiDonemico’s emergence as senate powerhouse

Supt. William Hart completes his first year

William Hart completed a successful first year as superintendent of schools after taking office in December, 2023. His proposal to convert the old Everett High School into a citywide seventh-and-eighth-grada academy will be one of the big stories in the new year. Some of interesting sports stories in 2024 were former Everett High football great Mike Sainristil leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship and becoming a key defensive back for the NFL's Washington Commanders, fellow Crimson Tide star Isaiah Likely becoming a star tight end for Baltimore Ravens, longtime youth sports leader Brian Dimond stepping down as Crimson Tide Pop Warner president, record-setting Everett quarterback Jon DiBiaso excelling as the quarterbacks coach at Boston College (as his father John DiBiaso reaffirms his status as the best coach in Massachusetts with another state championship) and the E Club of Everett honoring the great Nuzzo Family, with four first-ballot Hall of Famers (should Everett launch a Hall of Fame Organization) in Frank Nuzzo Jr. Frank Nuzzo III, Matt Nuzzo, and Brian Nuzzo. Can you imagine what their trophy shelf was at the Nuzzo home through the years?