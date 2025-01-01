Honoring Everett’s first female councilor: Council votes to display portrait of Rosie LeCours in Council Chambers

By Cary Shuman

The City Council approved a resolution at its Dec. 23 meeting to display a portrait of former Common Councilor Rosie LeCours inside the City Council Chambers. LeCours, who lived on Fuller Street in Ward 3, became the first woman ever elected to the Everett Common Council in 1973. She went on to serve close to 30 years as an elected official. In those years, Everett had a bicameral legislature with a Common Council (18 members) and a Board of Aldermen (7 members). “This woman, Rose LeCours, was really before her time,” said Matewsky. “Not only was she the first woman elected to the Everett City Council, before that she was the first woman taxi driver in the City of Boston.”

In her later years, LeCours served as an Everett Auxiliary Police officer. “She was a remarkable woman,” said Matewsky. “This woman dedicated her life to this city, and she hasn’t been recognized correctly for all the firsts that she’s done.” Council President Robert Van Campen recalled that LeCours had “such a treasure trove of historic Everett photographs and all the different things that people had given her through the years” at her home. “This [recognizing LeCours] is a wonderful idea,” Van Campen told Matewsky. In suggesting that all the councilors be included in co-sponsoring the resolution Ward 3 Councillor Anthony DiPierro said, “As Ward 3’s city councilor, for years I’ve heard stories of the iconic Rosie LeCours throughout Ward 3 and our city – I see many pictures of her taxi. It sounds like she was a wonderful woman full of laughs. I want to thank Councilor Matewsky for putting this on the calendar for a woman that certainly deserves the recognition and honor.” Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese recalled that he co-sponsored Mrs. LeCours’ last piece of legislation which was the installation of a green light at the corner of Ferry Street and Elm Street. “She is most deserving [of this honor],” said Marchese.

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith said that Rosie LeCours was “a trailblazer” and her service in city government was a positive influence for her. Matewsky said he has asked Legislative Aide Michael Mangan for additional biographical information on Mrs. LeCours’ career that would accompany the photo in the Chamber. He has also asked Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, a professional photograph, for her assistance in locating a photograph that would best portray Mrs. LeCours’ extraordinary life in Everett. Matewsky thanked his colleagues for their unanimous support before requesting that the proposal be placed on the agenda for the second meeting in February pending an update from Mangan and Rogers. (Rosie LeCours died on July 29, 2006, at the age of 98. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry A. LeCours and the mother of Harry J. LeCours. She was also a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.)