Obituaries 01-08-2025

Louise McKinnon

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother

Louise M. (LeBlanc) McKinnon passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 28th, 2024. She was 84 years old.

The beloved wife of the late John W. McKinnon, Sr., she was the loving mother of Linda Callahan and her late husband, Michael, Brenda McKinnon and her loving boyfriend, Shannon Belcher, John McKinnon, Jr., and his wife, Tanis, and James McKinnon and his loving girlfriend, Julie Baratta; cherished grandmother of Tara and her husband, Brian, Michael, Ashley, Kayla, Liam, Shaymus, Skylar, and the late Jason Daniels and cherished great grandmother of Kyleigh Driscoll.

Relatives and friends attended visiting hours at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, Everett, on Thursday, January 2nd and a funeral was held in the funeral home on Friday, January 3rdm. Services concluded with interment in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association @ www.act.alz.org.