News Briefs

City Offices Closed Wed., Dec. 25 as Everett Observes Christmas

City offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 25 as Everett observes the Christmas holiday. City offices will re-open on Thursday, Dec. 26 with regular hours for residents. Observed annually on Dec. 25, Christmas is a federal holiday in the United States.

Wednesday’s observance will delay trash and recycling pickup by one day for the rest of the week. Please place your trash and recycling bins neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for the rest of this week only. The following is the adjusted holiday schedule:

• Pickups regularly scheduled for Wednesday will be on Thursday, Dec. 26.

• Pickups regularly scheduled for Thursday will be on Friday, Dec. 27.

• Pickups regularly scheduled for Friday will be on Saturday, Dec. 28.

• Please note that trash and recycling pickup prior to the holiday will not be affected this week.

If you have any questions, please call the Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.

City of Everett to Host Annual Menorah Lighting

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett, in partnership with the Tobin Bridge Chabad, will be hosting the annual Everett Public Menorah Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. in front of Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway.

Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting and special prayers. The City of Everett is pleased to, once again, collaborate with Rabbi Sruli Baron of the Tobin Bridge Chabad to enjoy a festive community-wide celebration. After the menorah is lit, attendees are welcome to enjoy music, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, chocolate gelt and more.

All residents and families are welcome to attend this celebration as we continue to spread holiday cheer throughout the season. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/menorah-lighting-2024.