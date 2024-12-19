Barry Berman Receives Prestigious  Dr. Herbert Shore ‘Award of Honor’

Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, an affiliate of Legacy Lifecare, recently received the notable 2025 Dr. Herbert Shore Award of Honor from the Association of Jewish Aging Services (AJAS). This is the highest award given by AJAS. It is presented to the outstanding executive professional who best exemplifies the goals and ideals of AJAS as well as service to older adults and severely disabled individuals.

Karen Flam, Chair of the AJAS Awards Committee and past recipient of the award, drove to Chelsea from Montreal to surprise Barry with the award. Berman was sitting in the lobby of the Leonard Florence Center with Ruth Katz, President & CEO of AJAS, when Karen suddenly appeared and announced that Barry was this year’s Award of Honor recipient. Karen was surrounded by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare staff, residents and Barry’s family members.

“I am surprised and overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Berman immediately after Karen presented him with the award. “I have known about the AJAS Award of Honor throughout my entire career, but I never imagined I would be the recipient of this important honor. The fact that my peers are the ones who voted for me means more than I can say.”

Barry Berman has devoted his career to building the long-term care community in Chelsea and surrounding areas by developing innovative models of care. He has been the CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare for 47 years. Mr. Berman is a past board member of the Chelsea Soldier’s Home and has served on the Massachusetts Governor’s Council of Assisted Living, as well as on the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Assisted Living Facilities Association, the Massachusetts Aging Services Association, LeadingAge Massachusetts and the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter.

“I was so happy to be with everyone at Chelsea Jewish Lifecare to honor Barry where he ‘lives,’ said Flam. “Barry exemplifies what it is to lead with a heart and a brain. He so deserves this recognition!”

Berman is also a past recipient of the “Leaders of Tomorrow” award from McKnight’s Long Term Care News, the “Award of Honor” from LeadingAge for his work in expanding the world of possibilities for aging services and the “Changemaker Award” from the Center for Innovation.

“Barry demonstrates for all of us – every day – that it is possible to bring mission, vision, and humanity together to always do the best for residents,” said Ruth Katz. “He supports residents in living their best lives. The Dr. Herbert Shore Award of Honor is AJAS’s most prestigious award and we are thrilled to present it to Barry Berman. It is an honor to count Barry and Chelsea Jewish Lifecare among our members. ”

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for those living with disabling conditions. The eldercare community includes a wide array of skilled and short-term rehab residences, ALS, MS and ventilator dependent specialized care residences, traditional and specialized assisted living options, memory care, independent living, adult day health, and homecare and hospice agencies that deliver customized and compassionate care.

About Legacy Lifecare

Legacy Lifecare Inc. is a nonprofit management resources collaborative that provides small-to-mid-sized organizations with the infrastructure needed to succeed in today’s complex senior care environment. In addition to JGS Lifecare, other affiliates include Chelsea Jewish Lifecare of Chelsea and Peabody, Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Jamaica Plain, Elizabeth Seton Residence and Marillac Residence of Wellesley, Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Jamaica Plain, Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living of Newton and Saint Joseph Living Center of Windham, CT.

AJAS is a non-profit that promotes and supports elder services in the context of Jewish values through education, professional development, advocacy and community relationships. It is governed by a voluntary board of directors, representing Jewish aging services organizations throughout North America. The organization’s Jewish providers work together to provide the best quality care to elders throughout North America.