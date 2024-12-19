Greystar Welcomes First Residents to Maxwell, their Third Residential Community to Open in Everett

Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today welcomed the first move-ins at Maxwell, a newly constructed residential community in the growing Commercial Triangle District of Everett. Maxwell consists of 384 apartment homes that offer an elevated, yet rooted feel, providing residents with the perfect balance of serenity and access to Everett and the broader Greater Boston area.

Maxwell includes an array of high-end amenities that prioritize the holistic well-being of each resident, including a modern fitness center with a yoga studio, a private treatment room to book spa or massage therapies, community pet spa with washing tub and dyer, and a dedicated bicycle storage and repair area. Built with outdoor access and active lifestyles in mind, the property is centered around a private courtyard and pool and the community will offer weekly fitness classes and a golf simulator on site.

Located at 102 Mill Road and designed by CBT, additional amenities include a variety of open concept and private onsite co-working spaces, daily concierge services, on-site package acceptance including cold storage for groceries, convenient valet dry cleaning, dedicated nooks for desks in each home, print services and more, providing a truly modern, upscale residential experience.

“We’re excited to welcome these first residents to their new homes at Maxwell, where they’ll enjoy the convenience of the Commercial Triangle’s proximity and access to Boston, with unparalleled amenity space and lifestyle offerings at this price point,” said Gary Kerr, Senior Managing Director of Development at Greystar. “We greatly appreciate the partnership extended by the City of Everett, whose housing production-minded policies have enabled Greystar to deliver a combined 1,164 new units of housing to date in this incredibly supply-constrained market. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the City and the evolution of the Commercial Triangle District from its industrial roots into a vibrant, mixed-use destination.”

Along with the delivery of 384 apartment homes, the project also includes 6,450 square feet of ground floor retail, and a structured parking garage with 455 spaces. As part of Greystar’s commitment to public arts, acclaimed artist Jenna Pirello installed a mural that spans the street-facing façade of the parking garage, bringing renewed energy to the streetscape.

Maxwell’s apartment homes feature stylish wide-plank flooring throughout, plush carpeted bedrooms, oversized windows and closets, spacious kitchen pantries, modern two-tone cabinetry and under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, stainless GE™ appliances, keyless entry and smart thermostats.

With the Chelsea MBTA station located just a half mile walk from Maxwell, residents are offered direct access to South and North stations, in addition to Boston’s Seaport, and multiple bus lines.

As move-ins are now underway, a list of available homes and more information about Maxwell can be found at https://livemaxwellma.com/.

Maxwell represents the third community to deliver as part of Greystar’s $880 million investment in Everett. Beyond Anthem Everett, which is located at 484 Second Street and delivered 450 units earlier this summer, and Mason, which opened last year and delivered 330 units at nearby 101 Mill Road, Greystar is developing 1690 Revere Beach Parkway (741 units across two phases). Combined, these projects will also deliver more than 100 affordable units to Everett.

Greystar is making various community improvements throughout Everett’s Commercial Triangle. These include enhancing the streetscape with a new public outdoor space with multimodal connections, improved pedestrian walking paths and sidewalks. Additional contributions include $125,000 donation to the Mayor’s Everett Summer Youth Job Program (or similar City of Everett youth program), a Greystar-hosted annual career path education program, an annual Greystar Giving volunteer day in Everett and an annual community block party fundraiser on Vale Street. Ryan Souls, Greystar’s Senior Director of Development, also recently presented a $20,000 check to the City of Everett to support future public works projects.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $300 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 893,600 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $78 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.