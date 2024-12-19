PCSS Celebrates Outstanding Fall Season in School Athletics Program  

Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCSS) has just celebrated an outstanding season in athletics. While the school is highly regarded for its academic programs, the achievements of its student-athletes and its alums who have transitioned into coaching roles have also contributed significantly to its tradition of excellence within the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO).

“Pioneer Charter is proud of its athletics program and all it has achieved this season,” said PCSS Athletics Director Phil Signoroni. “We are known for our academic accomplishments, which are central to everything we do. But don’t count us out when it comes to athletics. It’s been a stand-out year for our teams, and we’ve become a school to beat in the conference.”

Notably, this year’s Girls Cross Country team won the MCSAO Championship meet this October in Stoneham. Coach Nick Ciavarra, who also coaches the boys’ soccer team, won MCSAO North Division Girls Coach of the Year. This was the second championship win for senior and Captain Marwa Yeznasni, who won the silver medal in the championship race and was named Lady Panther of the Year, a PCSS award given to the best female student-athlete.

The 2024 Boys Cross Country team, led by sophomore Naasson Charles, finished tenth in the MCSAO Championship meet, and senior captain Walter Villanueva. The team finished 7th in the MCSAO Championship meet.

The Girls Volleyball team finished fourth place at the MCSAO tournament this year. The Lady Panthers won their quarterfinal match against the Collegiate Charter School of Lowell but were eventually defeated by their sister school, Pioneer Charter School of Science II (PCSS II), in the semifinals. Despite losing in a preliminary match, the team made history by qualifying for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) State Tournament for the first time. Individual honors included juniors Sabrina Bocaneli, Sofia Salhi, and Emelyn Wittkowski, who were named to the MCSAO North Division All-League team.

In soccer, the Lady Panthers finished third in the MCSAO tournament, winning in the Quarterfinal game against Salem Academy. The team eventually lost 1-0 to Boston Collegiate in the Semifinals. PCSS Junior goalkeeper celebrated making the MCSAO North Division All-League team.

In his second year as Boys’ Head Coach, Pedro Calegari led the team to a second-place regular season finish in the MCSAO and its highest-ever ranking in the MIAA tournament, entering as the #11 seed. The team went on to win its second-ever MCSAO Championship and its first in ten years, and out of 48 participating schools across the state, the Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals, ultimately losing to the #3 seed, Bromfield School, in the MIAA Tournament. Seniors Kelvin Souza, Rayane Chaibi, Hussein Al-Arashi, and Daniel Taye were named to the MCSAO North Division All-League team.

Calegari is a familiar face in PCSS athletics. He graduated in 2013 and was a member of the school’s first-ever soccer team. In 2024, Coach Calegari was named the MCSAO North Division Coach of the Year.

“This was the best year in PCSS Boys Soccer history,” said Coach Calegari. “Our team was filled with talent, and they played for each other. We succeeded because of their dedication to the program and their academics. Next year, we can be the best team in the conference.”

PCSS’s mission is to prepare educationally under-resourced students for today’s competitive world. Through a rigorous academic curriculum emphasizing math and science, PCSS will help students develop the academic and social skills necessary to become successful professionals and exemplary community members. Balanced by a foundation in the humanities, a character education program, career-oriented college preparation, and solid student-teacher-parent collaboration, PCSS will meet its mission.