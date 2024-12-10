City of Everett lights Christmas Tree in Celebration of the Holiday Season

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett hosted the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Friday, Dec. 6 at Everett Square in celebration of the holiday season.

Photo Courtesy The City of Everett

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in style thanks to the Everett Fire Department

The School Street and Norwood Street municipal parking lot was filled with attendees and activities for all to partake in.

The City spread holiday cheer with many fun and free activities including live performances, hay rides, train rides, holiday characters, face painting, balloon creations, food, giveaways, and even a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus directly from the North Pole. The jolly couple paraded down Broadway, led by the Everett police and fire departments and Everett High School’s award-winning band. Following the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, they sang some holiday songs on the big stage and then made their way to the Parlin Memorial Library to take photos with attendees.

In addition to the festive activities, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and family threw the switch and lit up the beautiful Christmas tree to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. “The Christmas Tree Lighting is one of my personal favorite annual events because it’s always a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together to spread cheer and celebrate the holiday season,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I’d like to thank all of the sponsors, participants, volunteers and everyone who attended for making this event another tremendous success. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, Everett.”

