Councillors Smith, Rogers Offer Differing Viewpoints on Live Animal Testing Issue

By Cary Shuman

The City Council voted by a 5-4 margin to send a request by Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith to the Legislative Affairs Committee on amending an ordinance on the issue of live animal testing at future life science centers that may be built in Everett.

Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins (left) listens to Chief Financial Officer Eric Demas (right) as he responds to her request for an update on ARPA fund distribution to local organizations in the city.

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers spoke against the measure following Smith’s opening statement.

Smith noted that last month the Council voted to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to create the Everett Docklands Innovation District.

“A component of this district was to include life sciences as a by-right use,” said Smith. “This is the first time we’ve ever included life sciences as a by-right use in any of our zoning, so now as a result, I feel we need to update some of the other ordinances because of that.”

Smith said her amendment “was not a result of a corporation or private developer influencing me, and it’s not developer driven.”

Smith said a life science center in Everett “is the opportunity for job creation and workforce development.”

“These are high-skilled, high-wage jobs for Everett residents who would otherwise have to commute to other cities that do allow this,” said Smith. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to have economic growth, sustainability and innovation here in Everett.”

Smith said her proposal does not lift animal testing completely, instead limiting it “to small vertebrate species such as mice, rats, and fish, and only where [the city] is zoned for life sciences.”

Rogers sought a special “point of personal privilege” to speak on Smith’s motion, and Council President Robert Van Campen approved the request.

“While I believe Council Smith’s attentions are sincere in this matter, I do believe the Davis Company has dubious intentions, as was demonstrated two years ago, as well as during a public meeting the other night, in which they pitched animal testing to residents despite an ordinance already existing,” said Rogers. “To me, that is direct interference in our municipal process, our government, and democracy as a whole.”

Rogers issued a statement on the matter Tuesday stating, “If we allow animal testing in Everett, we cannot undo it or reclaim the cruelty-free reputation residents have worked so hard to establish. The proposed Innovation District will thrive regardless of animal testing. The Davis Company, a $4 billion real estate corporation, is committed to developing the area with or without it and should not be attempting to push amending it for profit. Allowing animal testing does not alter the district’s trajectory but does compromise the ethical standards established by Everett residents.

Animal testing serves a private corporate agenda, not the public good. The ordinance was a constituent-led initiative, shaped by community voices to reflect Everett’s values. Amending it undermines transparency and trust, principles we value in our community partnerships. While animal testing may not harm the average resident directly, it offers no tangible benefits either. In contrast, maintaining Everett’s cruelty-free status strengthens our advocacy for broader animal protections and positions us as a compassionate, forward-thinking community. By upholding the ban, we set a crucial precedent: companies must innovate with the community, not against it. This is not about stifling progress; it’s about ensuring the future aligns with our values and that developers respect the guidelines set by the people. Corporate partners should not be silencing community input for profit.”