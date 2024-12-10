Everett is Well Prepared for the Upcoming Winter

Special to the Independent

With the snow season now upon us, the City of Everett is well prepared for snow removal measures. Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently met with his senior staff to ensure that the procedures, staffing, and supplies for snow removal and parking enforcement are effectively in place.

All pieces of snow removal equipment, both City-owned and contracted vehicles, along with several snow blowers for City buildings will be made available for the upcoming season. For major storms, crews will work in coordinated split shifts, utilizing plows, sanders, bobcat front-end loaders and sidewalk plows to ensure the safety of the City’s main arteries, side streets, and sidewalks. In the days following major storms, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will continue the work of plowing and coordinating additional snow removal.

The City has reaffirmed its strategy for notifying residents of parking bans. Parking bans and restrictions will be implemented and enforced ahead of storms. Once the decision has been made to declare a snow parking ban, the information will be made available to residents through robo-calls, postings on Everett Community Television (ECTV), social media (Facebook: /cityofeverettma; Instagram: @cityofeverettma; X (the platform formerly known as Twitter): @EverettGov_MA), the cityofeverett.com website, and by the activation of the blue emergency lights along main arteries. Residents can also call 311 or 617-394-2270 for any information.

For this snow season, December 2024 to March/April of 2025, the year used for parking bans will be 2025 – an odd numbered year – thus vehicles should park on the ODD side of the street. For secondary streets – where parking is normally allowed on both sides – parking is ONLY allowed on the side of the street where the house numbers are odd when a snow parking ban is declared. This rule will apply for the entire snow season. However, for streets that are one-sided parking, vehicles must remain on the side that is usually allowed. As always, there is no parking permitted on main arteries during a snow parking ban.

Main arteries include:

• Alpine Ave. – Both sides.

• Bellrock Avenue – Entire length.

• Broadway – From Boston to Malden line.

• Bryant Sreet. – Entire length.

• Bucknam Street – From Norwood to Belmont Street.

• Chelsea Street – From Everett Square to Everett Avenue.

• Elm Street – From Ferry Street to Revere line.

• Ferry Street – From Malden line to Chelsea Street.

• Fuller Street – Entire length.

• Garland Street – Easterly side from Woodlawn Street to Lawrence Street.

• Hancock Street – From Broadway to Malden line.

• High Street – From Broadway to Ferry Street.

• Lawrence Street – Entire length.

• Lynn Street – Entire length.

• Main Street – Sweetser Circle to Malden line.

• Nichols Street – From Ferry Street to Chelsea line.

• Norwood Street – From Bucknam Street to Everett Square.

• Second Street – Entire length.

• Tileston Street – Entire length.

• Tremont Street – Entire length.

• Union Street – Entire length.

Failure to follow snow parking ban regulations will result in the ticketing and towing of vehicles.

The Department of Public Works would like to remind residents to not throw snow back onto the street when shoveling. This hinders the efforts of the City to effectively plow roadways and is subject to fines. When possible, residents are asked to wait until the storm is over before removing snow from driveway entrances to avoid shoveling multiple times. Plows do not intentionally push snow in front of driveways; however, it is a part of the necessary efforts to keep roadways clear. Also, using objects to reserve parking spaces on City streets is prohibited by City ordinance.

In the event there are snow banks that make it difficult to place trash bins on the sidewalk, residents may place trash bags on top of the snow banks to be collected for removal. Please note that this will only be allowed when snow banks are too high and make it inaccessible for residents to place trash bins regularly on the sidewalk.

The Everett Fire Department is also asking residents to help clear snow at least three feet around fire hydrants. This is important for helping emergency personnel with quickly accessing fire hydrants during emergency situations. The Mayor and his administration ask that all residents help the City achieve a successful snow removal season by following these regulations and thank everyone in advance for their cooperation. For more information, please call the Constituent Services Department at 617-394-2270.