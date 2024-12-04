Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Everett Public Libraries offer a wide range of programs and activities for all ages this week. From creative workshops and storytimes for children to educational sessions and book clubs for adults and teens, there’s something for everyone. Check out the full schedule of events at your local library.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, December 10th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Puzzle Club Parlin Trustees Table. Wednesday, December 11th from 3-5pm. Piece together fun and friendship at the Parlin puzzle table! We’ll have puzzles of all shapes and sizes to work on together. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, December 12th at 12pm. Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend, tells the story, through friendship, of a neighborhood, a city and a country in transition. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected]

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, December 9th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, December 11th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday December 11th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Crafternoon Parlin Craft Room. Thursday, December 12th at 3pm. Join us for a holiday themed craft project Suggested ages 3 and up.

Polar Express Bedtime Story Hour Parlin Childrens Room, Thursday December 12th at 6 PM. Join us for a very special bedtime story hour when we will read from the book, The Polar Express. Wear your PJ’s and bring a favorite stuffed animal. Fill your tummy with hot cocoa and cookies and get ready to Believe in the magic of Christmas.

Friday Family Movies! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, December 13th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch The Santa Clause with your friends and family.

Fluency Fun Fridays! Parlin Children’s Room. Friday, December 13th at 3pm. Level up your fluency game! Drop by the Children’s Room for an afternoon of fun board games like Scrabble and Bananagrams, word searches and crossword puzzles. Suggested ages 5-12.

La Noche Buena Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 am. Esther Gomez and Karina Liendo take us to Colombia at Christmas on December 14th. On this magical night, a young Colombian girl gathers with her family and grandmother to eat a traditional meal.

Shute Adult and Teens

Manga and Graphic Novel Book Club, Wednesday, December 11th at 4 PM. Join our monthly teen book group at Shute Library, focused on graphic novels & manga! We will be discussing Shuna’s Journey by Hayao Miyazaki. Enjoy refreshments from the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. No registration is needed! For ages 14 to 18. We meet every second Wednesday at 4 PM unless otherwise noted on our calendar. Limited copies are available for borrowing at our circulation desk.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.