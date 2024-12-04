News Briefs

Council on Aging Announces December Movie Event, ‘feast of the seven fishes’

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) will be screening the film “Feast of the Seven Fishes” on Tuesday, Dec. 17 beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

In celebration of the holiday season, all are welcome to watch this heartwarming comedy about a large Italian family on Christmas Eve as they prepare for the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes. The family members reminisce on the past and seek love in the future.

This event is free for older adults over the age of 60. Hot cocoa and other delights will be served. For more information, please contact Cathi by dialing 617-394-2323.

ABCC Kicks Off ‘Operation Safe Holidays’

To ensure safety for everyone in Massachusetts during the holidays, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) will be conducting alcohol enforcement at local bars in Massachusetts cities and towns through New Year’s Eve.

In doing so, the ABCC hopes to prevent accidents caused by impaired driving and other alcohol-related harm that often occurs at this time of year. The ABCC will work with municipal police departments and focus enforcement efforts at bars that have been identified as the last to sell alcohol to a convicted drunk driver and other high-risk locations.

“It is extremely important to deter bars from over-serving and prevent problems before they happen,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC. “We want to keep people safe and make sure everyone can enjoy the holidays with their family and friends, avoiding tragedies before they occur.”

The program is run in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Impaired Driving Crackdown, from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve, and is funded through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security – Highway Safety Division.

According to the NHTSA, from 2017 to 2021, 137 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve (6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.), also known as ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ were alcohol impaired. In 2021 alone, 36 drivers were in fatal crashes on that day. Also, from 2017 to 2021, young drivers ages 21-24 represented the largest percentage of drivers involved in deadly crashes. The message before Thanksgiving is simple – the NHTSA says to stop the blackout trend on Wednesday.

Public Invited to USS Constitution’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

The public is invited to attend USS Constitution’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 3 p.m.

This free event will feature a visit and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, holiday music, ship tours, and remarks from the ship’s commanding officer.

Boarding of USS Constitution will begin at 3:00 p.m., and the event will conclude at 6:00 p.m.

Guests can witness the ship’s gun firing during evening colors, a ceremony marking the lowering of the American flag at sunset, scheduled for 4:11 p.m.

The tree-lighting ceremony will commence at 4:30 p.m., photos with Santa Claus will be available immediately afterward.

USS Constitution is open for free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

Free Tech Assistance Offered at the Connolly Center

EVERETT, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has partnered with Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) to offer their Technology Access Program (TAP) every Thursday in December from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

Residents who need assistance with navigating electronics such as a cellphone, tablet, or laptop can receive free assistance from instructors who will help guide and educate attendees on how to utilize their devices. In addition to electronic device assistance, attendees will have the opportunity to receive help with completing an online application or paying a bill online.

This service will be offered at the Connolly Center during the following dates and times:

• Thursday, December 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, December 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, December 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, December 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the free tech hours, please contact the Council on Aging by dialing 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.