Learn about the Launch of Phase 1 of Bus Network Redesign at Local T Stations

Special to the Independent

The MBTA’s Bus Network Redesign is a major initiative aimed at improving bus service reliability, frequency, and connectivity throughout the region. The initiative’s first phase will go live on December 15. Phase 1 will launch four new Frequent Bus Routes by increasing service on Route 86, Route 104, Route 109, Route 110, and Route 116/117 in Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, Allston, Brighton, and East Boston.

Through December 20, MBTA staff will be available at many bus stops along the routes that will be experiencing changes and at the following stations:

• Malden Center

• Wonderland

• Maverick

• Airport

• Sullivan Square

• Harvard

Staff will assist riders by answering questions and helping them navigate their routes, stops, and schedules as well as distributing materials available in 12 languages. MBTA teams will be at locations generally Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 AM and 3:30 to 5:30 PM with additional timeslots to be determined. Interpreters will be available at many stations.

Many Phase 1

Materials Are Available

The MBTA’s December outreach builds on engagement in November to bring awareness and information to riders at key bus stops impacted by the improvements. More than 25 tabling and station events provided answers to thousands of rider questions and shared resources in multiple languages. Schedules for specific bus routes impacted by these changes are now available online as a PDF at mbta.com on the Phase 1 Service webpage.

In addition, the MBTA has developed a number of community and individual resources to assist riders in navigating these changes, including rider booklets and flyers.

The Phase 1 Rider Booklet is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Italian, Vietnamese, and Khmer. The graphic booklet describes why and how routes are changing and improving. It includes easy-to-read route maps and schedules.