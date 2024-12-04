Election Season Begins

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky will run for councilor-at-large seat

By Cary Shuman

Ward 1 City Councilor Wayne Matewsky will reportedly be a candidate for a councilor-at-large seat in the 2025 municipal election.

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky

Matewsky has told some of his many supporters that he will be running for one of the five at-large seats next fall.

“That’s my intention, to run at large. I won’t be running for the Ward 1 seat,” Matewsky said Tuesday.

Matewsky, 66, said his health has improved after suffering a serious attack in 2021 while visiting family in Florida.

Though he is best known in Ward 1 where it is said that “he knows every resident on a first-name basis,” Matewsky has also shown great strength across the city, having previously been elected as councilor-at-large (topping the ticket multiple times) as well as state representative (2013-14) when he emerged from a large field of candidates to claim one of Everett’s seats in the Legislature.

Matewsky has been very effective as the two-term councilor in Ward 1, which is the biggest district in the city and sets a solid foundation for a citywide run for office. He has been one of Everett’s strongest advocates for senior citizens throughout his storied political career.

In addition to signaling that the 2025 election season has begun in Everett, Matewsky’s decision will assuredly create a stir on the local political scene as candidates begin to take a serious look at the Ward 1 seat and launching their campaigns for office.

The five current councilors-at-large are Michael Marchese, John Hanlon, Stephanie Smith, Katy Rogers, and Guerline Alcy-Jabouin.