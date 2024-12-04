News City of Everett, Mass Badge Serve up Thanksgiving Dinner for Residents by Independent Staff • December 4, 2024 • 0 Comments Shown above, residents enjoying the festivities at the annual Community Thanksgiving Complimentary Dinner. Photo Courtesy City of Everett From left: Senator Sal DiDomenico, Fire Chief Joseph Hickey, event organizer and Everett police officer Raoul Goncalves, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Bishop Robert Brown, Police Chief Paul Strong, and Chelsea City Councilor Calvin Brown. Volunteers worked hard to prepare food for the annual Community Thanksgiving Complimentary Dinner.