DeMaria Presents Citation to Derek O’Brien for Providing Life-saving Assistance

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, along with Chief of Police Paul Strong, presented a citation to Everett resident Derek O’Brien at Everett City Hall for helping save a man’s life after a vehicle fell on him while he attempted to change a tire.

Photo Courtesy of City of Everett

On October 7, a man was attempting to change a tire at Adams Furniture when the vehicle fell on him. O’Brien, who is a tow truck driver at Paul’s Towing, overheard the call on the scanner and immediately sprang into action to arrive on scene along with responding officers. He was able to assist by lifting the vehicle with his jack to free the man so that officers could conduct CPR until paramedics arrived to stabilize the man and transport him for medical care.

“We are truly thankful for residents like Derek who are willing to jump into action to help others in a time of need,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Going above and beyond to provide assistance to someone who needs it is something that should be highlighted, so it was a pleasure to present this recognition on behalf of the City of Everett. I’d also like to highlight our Everett police officers and first responders for the work they constantly do every day to help others and protect our community.”