City Supports Local Businesses During Holiday Season

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Office of the Parking Clerk are happy to announce two hours of free parking during the holiday season. Additionally, beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the price for a monthly meter sticker will be $50 per month or $440 for the year. (photo courtesy of the City of Everett)

From Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, all parking meters in the city will allow up to two hours of free parking to give residents and visitors the opportunity to shop and dine at local businesses. Motorists parked for more than two hours will be subject to a ticket. The Mayor encourages residents and visitors to consider Everett’s businesses and restaurants first when choosing holiday destinations.

“Small businesses help to drive our economy, and I hope that by providing free two-hour parking in our community, residents and visitors will shop local,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We all know that each dollar you spend at a small independent business returns three times more money to a local economy than one spent at a chain or 50 times more than buying online. That generates a lasting impact in our local economy. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season and don’t forget to shop local.”

In addition to the free two-hour parking throughout the month of December, the Office of the Parking Clerk has announced that the Traffic Commission has determined that beginning Jan. 1, 2025 the price for a monthly meter sticker will cost $50 per month or $440 for the year. Purchasing this sticker will allow those who utilize municipal parking lots or spaces for extended periods of time to save nearly 70% on the cost of parking. Without the meter sticker, the actual cost of metered time for a full day, or an average eight-hour workday, would be $8 per day and assuming the need to occupy a metered space on at least 20 days per month, this would have costed an individual $160 per month or $1,920 for the year.

For more information about acquiring a monthly meter sticker or about the free two-hour parking, please call the Office of the Parking Clerk by dialing 617-944-0204.