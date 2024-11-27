Everett Football Coach Flores Steps Down

By Cary Shuman

Everett High School head football coach Justin Flores is stepping down from his position as the leader of the Crimson Tide program.

Everett football coach Justin Flores shown during a game against Mansfield.

Always cooperative and accessible to the media during his time in Everett, Flores returned an inquiry from the Everett Independent Monday, stating, “I will not be returning to Everett High School next season to be its football coach.”

Flores declined further comment on the situation.

Flores was named EHS head football coach one month before the 2023 season. His inaugural team won the Greater Boston League title in undefeated fashion and finished 7-1 during the pre-playoff schedule. Despite being ranked No. 6 in the Boston Globe poll, Everett failed to qualify for the MIAA playoffs due to the power rankings system.

Playing a tough, independent schedule this season, Everett finished 4-6 overall.

Flores was a football standout at Woburn High and the University of Maine. He returned to the Black Bears’ program as an assistant coach and spent six seasons on the Maine staff before taking over the Everett High program on July 1, 2023.

Flores’ program drew strong turnouts in both of his seasons in Everett. Flores was very supportive of his players, assisting them in the college recruitment and application process. He was a regular attendee at ‘E’ Club of Everett banquets.