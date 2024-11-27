City to Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be hosting the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Everett Square located at the intersection of Broadway and School Street.

Photo Courtesy of The City of Everett Santa and mrs. Claus ready to take photos with attendees inside the Parlin Library at last year’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

All are welcome to attend as Mayor DeMaria and family throw the switch and light up the beautiful Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season with the most wonderful celebration of the year.

There will be plenty for all to enjoy including live musical performances, wagon rides, train rides, holiday characters, face painting, balloon creations, food, giveaways and even a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus directly from the North Pole. They will arrive down Broadway at approximately 5 p.m., led by the Everett Police and Fire Departments and Everett High School’s award-winning band. All of this, and so much more can be expected at this magical celebration.

There will also be photos with Santa at the Parlin Library upstairs and children can partake in arts and crafts and storytelling with Mrs. Claus while waiting to see Santa. Gather around the fire pits with hot chocolate and popcorn while watching a classic holiday movie on the large LED screen with others in the community.

All residents and their families are invited to attend this magical celebration to spread holiday cheer throughout the city. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/tree-lighting-2024.