MBTA Announces Return of Subway Line Managers

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced the return of Subway Line Managers as part of a com­prehensive effort to main­tain the visual appearance and upkeep of subway stations systemwide. With a renewed focus on pro­viding the best in-station experience for the public, the MBTA’s Subway Line Managers provide hands-on management of station conditions, ensuring that facilities are clean, safe, and welcoming for all rid­ers.

“Stations are the gate­way to our system and they are integral to the commu­nities that we serve. With the hiring of these new Subway Line Managers, we’re taking significant steps in demonstrating our commitment toward trans­forming the rider experi­ence,” said MBTA Gen­eral Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “In just over a year, we’ve maximized our efforts while perform­ing track work, making our stations cleaner, saf­er, and more welcoming. I hope riders see and feel that improvements are happening, and our team members, under Dennis Varley’s leadership, want every rider to take pride in their public transit sys­tem right here in Massa­chusetts. So, I welcome Amanda Bright, Mike Brunache, Alexander Soto, and Jaleesa Turner for being on the team and taking on this challenge.”

Elevating Station Management Under the Chief of Stations

Brought back at the di­rection of General Manag­er Eng and MBTA Chief of Stations Dennis Varley, the Subway Line Man­ager position furthers the MBTA’s efforts to build a dynamic stations and facilities team that can proactively tackle in-sta­tion challenges. The Sub­way Line Managers report to the MBTA’s Deputy Chief of Stations within the Transit Facilities Man­agement team led by Var­ley. These new managers – Amanda Bright on the Red Line, Mike Brunache on the Orange Line, Al­exander Soto on the Blue Line, and Jaleesa Turner on the Green Line – will ensure that the MBTA’s transit stations are main­tained to meet the needs of the community. They will report directly to Varley’s team, providing continu­ous feedback and facilitat­ing improvements based on real-time assessments of station conditions.

Subway Line Managers Key Responsibilities

Focused on the rider experience, Subway Line Managers will be respon­sible for the following on each of their respective subway lines:

• Oversee station ap­pearance: Ensure safety and visual appeal and con­duct regular inspections.

• Report and address issues: Identify and report station conditions, make necessary adjustments as needed in order to im­prove rider experience, and coordinate mainte­nance, repairs, and clean­ing with relevant depart­ments as needed

• Escalate concerns: Facilitate repairs and promptly escalate any safety-related issues.

“I’m looking forward to all of the great work we’ll accomplish together,” said Chief of Stations Varley. “Stations are supposed to be inviting and efficient spaces for our riding pub­lic and we look forward to working together to en­sure they meet the public’s expectations.”

More about the Subway Line Managers

Red Line Subway Man­ager Amanda Bright:

A veteran MBTA employee of 17 years, Amanda Bright joined the MBTA in 2007, holding various roles on the Reve­nue, Vendor Management, and Automated Fare Col­lection teams. Bright holds extensive experience in coordinating closely with the MBTA’s Maintenance Control Center, serving as a leading inter-depart­mental liaison, and suc­cessfully implementing projects and assignments. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Manage­ment from Southern New Hampshire University.

Orange Line Subway Manager Mike Brunache:

With strong leadership, program management, and rider communication experience, Mike Bru­nache joins the MBTA from Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) where he served as a Commuter Rail Conductor for the last decade, assisting passen­gers, providing riders with information, and answer­ing questions from the public. He holds a Bache­lor of Science in Business Management from New­bury College.

Blue Line Subway Manager Alexander Soto:

Alexander Soto comes to the MBTA with 15 years of facilities leadership and satisfaction experience in the academic and health­care sectors, most recently working as an Assistant Director of Building Ser­vices and Event Support at Babson College since 2020 where he ensured the service of all on-cam­pus buildings and facili­ties. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communica­tions from Southern New Hampshire University.

Green Line Subway Manager Jaleesa Turner:

With over a decade in customer service roles, Jaleesa Turner also comes to the MBTA most recent­ly from Keolis where she first served as an Assistant Conductor in 2018 before becoming a Manager of Terminal Operations in 2020, working collabora­tively with internal em­ployees and departments to ensure effective rail operations. She holds a Master of Business Ad­ministration from South­ern New Hampshire Uni­versity and a Bachelor of Science in Communica­tions from Salem State University.

