MBTA Announces Return of Subway Line Managers

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced the return of Subway Line Managers as part of a comprehensive effort to maintain the visual appearance and upkeep of subway stations systemwide. With a renewed focus on providing the best in-station experience for the public, the MBTA’s Subway Line Managers provide hands-on management of station conditions, ensuring that facilities are clean, safe, and welcoming for all riders.
“Stations are the gateway to our system and they are integral to the communities that we serve. With the hiring of these new Subway Line Managers, we’re taking significant steps in demonstrating our commitment toward transforming the rider experience,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “In just over a year, we’ve maximized our efforts while performing track work, making our stations cleaner, safer, and more welcoming. I hope riders see and feel that improvements are happening, and our team members, under Dennis Varley’s leadership, want every rider to take pride in their public transit system right here in Massachusetts. So, I welcome Amanda Bright, Mike Brunache, Alexander Soto, and Jaleesa Turner for being on the team and taking on this challenge.”
Elevating Station Management Under the Chief of Stations
Brought back at the direction of General Manager Eng and MBTA Chief of Stations Dennis Varley, the Subway Line Manager position furthers the MBTA’s efforts to build a dynamic stations and facilities team that can proactively tackle in-station challenges. The Subway Line Managers report to the MBTA’s Deputy Chief of Stations within the Transit Facilities Management team led by Varley. These new managers – Amanda Bright on the Red Line, Mike Brunache on the Orange Line, Alexander Soto on the Blue Line, and Jaleesa Turner on the Green Line – will ensure that the MBTA’s transit stations are maintained to meet the needs of the community. They will report directly to Varley’s team, providing continuous feedback and facilitating improvements based on real-time assessments of station conditions.
Subway Line Managers Key Responsibilities
Focused on the rider experience, Subway Line Managers will be responsible for the following on each of their respective subway lines:
• Oversee station appearance: Ensure safety and visual appeal and conduct regular inspections.
• Report and address issues: Identify and report station conditions, make necessary adjustments as needed in order to improve rider experience, and coordinate maintenance, repairs, and cleaning with relevant departments as needed
• Escalate concerns: Facilitate repairs and promptly escalate any safety-related issues.
“I’m looking forward to all of the great work we’ll accomplish together,” said Chief of Stations Varley. “Stations are supposed to be inviting and efficient spaces for our riding public and we look forward to working together to ensure they meet the public’s expectations.”
More about the Subway Line Managers
Red Line Subway Manager Amanda Bright:
A veteran MBTA employee of 17 years, Amanda Bright joined the MBTA in 2007, holding various roles on the Revenue, Vendor Management, and Automated Fare Collection teams. Bright holds extensive experience in coordinating closely with the MBTA’s Maintenance Control Center, serving as a leading inter-departmental liaison, and successfully implementing projects and assignments. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Southern New Hampshire University.
Orange Line Subway Manager Mike Brunache:
With strong leadership, program management, and rider communication experience, Mike Brunache joins the MBTA from Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) where he served as a Commuter Rail Conductor for the last decade, assisting passengers, providing riders with information, and answering questions from the public. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Newbury College.
Blue Line Subway Manager Alexander Soto:
Alexander Soto comes to the MBTA with 15 years of facilities leadership and satisfaction experience in the academic and healthcare sectors, most recently working as an Assistant Director of Building Services and Event Support at Babson College since 2020 where he ensured the service of all on-campus buildings and facilities. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University.
Green Line Subway Manager Jaleesa Turner:
With over a decade in customer service roles, Jaleesa Turner also comes to the MBTA most recently from Keolis where she first served as an Assistant Conductor in 2018 before becoming a Manager of Terminal Operations in 2020, working collaboratively with internal employees and departments to ensure effective rail operations. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Salem State University.
For more information, visit mbta.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.