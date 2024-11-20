News Briefs

City Offices Closed Thursday, Nov 28 as Everett Observes Thanksgiving

Trash, recycling, and yard waste will not be picked up on Thursday and will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week following the holiday

EVERETT, MA – City offices will be closed to the public on Thursday, Nov. 28 as Everett ob­serves the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices will re-open on Monday, Dec. 2 with regular hours for residents. Observed annu­ally on the fourth Thurs­day in November, Thanks­giving is a federal holiday in the United States.

Thursday’s observance will delay trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup by one day for the rest of the week. Please place your trash and recycling bins along with yard waste neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regu­larly scheduled pickup for the rest of this week only. This means that pickups regularly scheduled for Thursday will be on Fri­day, Nov. 29, and pickups regularly scheduled for Friday will be on Satur­day, Nov. 30. Please note that trash and recycling pickup during this week prior to the holiday will not be affected. This will also be the final week yard waste will be collected for the season.

If you have any ques­tions, please call the Con­stituent Services Depart­ment by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.

Everett Council on Aging Seeking Vendors for Indoor Yard Sale Event

The City of Everett Council on Aging (COA) is seeking vendors to be part of the Indoor Yard Sale event that will be taking place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chel­sea Street).

The event will be an op­portunity for residents and visitors to browse items such as clothing, electron­ics, and any other non-per­ishable household items offered by participat­ing vendors. Those who would like to register and have items available at the event must call 617-394- 2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center and speak with Cathi before Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. The fee for a table is $20.

For more information, please dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

Celebrate the Holidays on Boston’s Historic Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail® Foundation invites revel­ers to celebrate this holiday season on the annual His­toric Holiday Strolls. The festive atmosphere of the city, set against the unique backdrop of Boston’s his­toric sites and centuries of history, makes these merry 60-minute tours a perfect way to celebrate the hol­idays. Walk the Freedom Trail and discover how Boston’s holiday traditions evolved on the Strolls of­fered select Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. from November 22 through December 28.

Led by 19th-centu­ry Dickensian costumed guides departing from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center, the Strolls are complete with a tour of holiday lights and Christmas trees along the Freedom Trail. Following the Strolls, guests receive discounts off museum store purchases at Freedom Trail sites, including the Old South Meeting House, Old State House, Paul Re­vere House, and Old North Church’s Heritage and Gift Shops (valid with any His­toric Holiday Stroll receipt from November through December).

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, and reservations can be made online; tickets may also be purchased in-per­son at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center. The Freedom Trail Historic Holiday Strolls may also be scheduled for a group tour by calling (617) 357-8300. The Freedom Trail Foun­dation continues to offer daily public Walk Into His­tory® Tours throughout the season and during the win­ter months. For tour tick­ets and more information please visit www.thefree­domtrail.org.